HUB INTERNATIONAL STRENGTHENS COMMERCIAL AND PERSONAL INSURANCE CAPABILITIES WITH ACQUISITION OF THE ASSETS OF HOBSON INSURANCE IN MONTANA

CHICAGO, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today that it has acquired the assets of Cherokee Capital, Inc., d/b/a Hobson Insurance (Hobson Insurance). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Located in Hobson, Montana, Hobson Insurance is a full-service independent agency providing commercial and personal insurance. Co-owners Kristy Longfellow and Misty Kriskovich, and the Hobson Insurance team will join Hub Mountain.

"We are excited to have Hobson Insurance join our team," said Brent Irving, President & CEO of Hub Mountain. "Their experience and knowledge make an excellent addition as we continue our strategic growth in the region to help our clients with their most complex challenges and needs."

"This is truly an exciting day and development for Hobson Insurance," said Longfellow and Kriskovich. "Joining Hub presents many opportunities for our continued growth and access to deeper specialty capabilities, insights and resources, which will be a tremendous advantage to helping clients."

About Hub's M&A Activities

Hub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen industry and product expertise. For more information on the Hub M&A experience, visit WeAreHub.com.

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 16,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, visit Hub Media Center.

