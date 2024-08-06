HUB INTERNATIONAL STRENGTHENS COMMERCIAL INSURANCE AND RISK MANAGEMENT CAPABILITIES WITH INSURANCE MANAGEMENT COMPANY IN PENNSYLVANIA

CHICAGO, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today the acquisition of Insurance Management Company (IMC). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Located in Erie, Pennsylvania, IMC provides commercial insurance and risk management services to commercial, industrial, institutional and construction risks, which supports Hub's Specialty practice by complementing and strengthening its existing capabilities.

"IMC is a highly recognized firm in the region, and we're pleased to have them join Hub," said Chet Rhoads, President of Hub Three Rivers (THR). "Their strong experienced team, reputation and relationships will support and enhance the broad range of services we offer to clients across the region."

John Bloomstine, President, his sons and the IMC team will join Hub THR.

"We are excited about this opportunity with Hub," said John Bloomstine. "Hub's resources and platform will take us to the next level and significantly bolster our ability to meet our clients' growing needs."

IMC will be referred to as Insurance Management Company, a Hub International company.

Insurance Management Company was represented by Reagan Consulting for the transaction.

About Hub's M&A Activities

Hub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen industry and product expertise. For more information on the Hub M&A experience, visit WeAreHub.com.

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 18,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, visit Hub Media Center.

CONTACT:

Media: Jessica Wiltse

Phone: 312-596-7573

[email protected]

M&A: Clark Wormer

Phone: 312-279-4848

[email protected]

SOURCE Hub International Limited