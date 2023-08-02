HUB INTERNATIONAL STRENGTHENS COMMERCIAL TRANSPORTATION CAPABILITIES WITH THE ACQUISITION OF GOLDEN EARS INSURANCE SERVICES LTD. IN BRITISH COLUMBIA

CHICAGO, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today that it has acquired Golden Ears Insurance Services Ltd. (Golden Ears). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. 

Located in Surrey, British Columbia, Canada, Golden Ears is a general insurance broker specializing in commercial transportation, property and automobile fleet. Their specialization in the transportation industry supports Hub's Specialty practice by complementing and strengthening its existing capabilities. 

"We are excited to welcome the Golden Ears team to Hub," said Carol Mills, President & CEO of Hub International Coastal. "Satish Kumar, Kapil Goyal, Aman Kumar and Grant Johnson established a great firm, and their specialized expertise and commitment to client excellence, combined with our market share, people focus and infrastructure, make this an exciting opportunity for both our organizations."

Golden Ears will be referred to as Golden Ears Insurance Services Ltd., a Hub International company. 

About Hub's M&A Activities 
Hub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen industry and product expertise. For more information on the Hub M&A experience, visit WeAreHub.com

About Hub International
Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 16,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, visit Hub Media Center

