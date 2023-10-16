HUB INTERNATIONAL STRENGTHENS HEALTHCARE INSURANCE CAPABILITIES WITH ACQUISITION OF THE ASSETS OF ASSET PROTECTION, INC. IN VIRGINIA

CHICAGO, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today that it has acquired the assets of Asset Protection, Inc., d/b/a Asset Protection Group, Inc. (AP Group). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Located in Midlothian, Virginia, AP Group is a full-service insurance agency that specializes in providing quality insurance coverage for dentists, oral surgeons, physicians, business professionals, and associations. Their expertise in healthcare supports Hub's Specialty practice by complementing and strengthening its existing capabilities.

Monty Dise, President & Owner, and the AP Group team will join Hub Mid-Atlantic.

AP Group, Inc. will be referred to as AP Group, Inc., a Hub International company.

AP Group, Inc. was represented by MarshBerry for the transaction.

About Hub's M&A Activities

Hub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen industry and product expertise. For more information on the Hub M&A experience, visit WeAreHub.com.

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 17,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, visit Hub Media Center .

CONTACT:

Media: Jessica Wiltse

Phone: 312-596-7573

[email protected]

M&A: Clark Wormer

Phone: 312-279-4848

[email protected]

