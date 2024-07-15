HUB INTERNATIONAL STRENGTHENS PERSONAL AND COMMERCIAL INSURANCE CAPABILITIES WITH SWANSON INSURANCE AGENCY, INC. & SWANSON & ASSOCIATES, INC. IN LOUISIANA

CHICAGO, July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today the acquisition of the assets of Swanson Insurance Agency, Inc. & Swanson & Associates, Inc. (collectively, Swanson Insurance Agency). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Located in New Orleans, Louisiana, Swanson Insurance Agency is a locally owned, independent insurance agency serving the New Orleans community and its surrounding areas. The Swanson Insurance Agency team will join Hub Gulf South.

"We are excited Swanson Insurance Agency is joining Hub," said Shaun Norris, President of Hub Gulf South. "They are a great addition to our growing team. Their experience will benefit clients and underscores our commitment to expanding our capabilities in the region."

"We are thrilled to become part of Hub," said Donna Swanson, Owner of Swanson Insurance Agency. "We look forward to collaborating with our new colleagues and leveraging the firm's resources and deep industry knowledge to deliver exceptional results for our clients."

Swanson Insurance Agency will be referred to as Swanson Insurance Agency, a Hub International company.

Agency Brokerage Consultants served as financial advisor to Swanson Insurance Agency for the transaction.

About Hub's M&A Activities

Hub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen industry and product expertise. For more information on the Hub M&A experience, visit WeAreHub.com.

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 18,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, visit Hub Media Center.

CONTACT:

Media: Jessica Wiltse

Phone: 312-596-7573

[email protected]

M&A: Clark Wormer

Phone: 312-279-4848

[email protected]

SOURCE Hub International Limited