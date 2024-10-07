HUB INTERNATIONAL STRENGTHENS RETIREMENT AND PRIVATE WEALTH SERVICES WITH ACQUISITION OF CREATIVE FINANCIAL STRATEGIES, LLC IN SOUTH CAROLINA

CHICAGO, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HUB International Limited (Hub), a leading full-service global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today that it has acquired the firm of Creative Financial Strategies, LLC (Creative Financial Strategies). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Columbia, South Carolina, Creative Financial Strategies provides investment and financial advisory services to individual and corporate clientele across America.

Terry A. Crenshaw, CFP®, ChFC, CPFA™, President, and William (Bill) H. Phillips, CFP®, CPFA™, Executive Vice President, and the entire Creative Financial Strategies team will join Hub Carolinas.

"Terry, Bill, and the Creative Financial Strategies team bring an exceptional wealth of experience in financial planning, wealth management and retirement services which will significantly enhance our service capabilities," said Joe DeNoyior, President of Hub Retirement and Private Wealth.

The move continues to strengthen Hub RPW practice and its services to develop more comprehensive strategies for clients. Hub RPW works to help plan sponsors create an offering that aligns with their business strategy, navigates fiduciary risk and helps employees pursue their financial goals. The several registered investment advisory affiliates in HUB RPW provide investment advisory services to clients whose total assets are approximately $148 billion.

About Hub's M&A Activities

Hub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen its industry and product expertise. For more information on the Hub M&A experience, visit WeAreHub.com .

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 18,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, visit Hub Media Center .

