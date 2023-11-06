HUB INTERNATIONAL STRENGTHENS RETIREMENT CONSULTING SERVICES WITH ACQUISITION OF THE ASSETS OF RENAISSANCE BENEFIT ADVISORS GROUP, LLC

CHICAGO, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today that it has acquired the assets of Renaissance Benefit Advisors Group, LLC (RBA). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

RBA, located in New York City and Atlanta, Georgia, is a nationally recognized retirement plan consulting and institutional investment advisory firm who provides the specialized experience and expertise needed to assist retirement plan sponsors in meeting and managing their fiduciary responsibilities under ERISA and mitigating fiduciary liability risk.

Founder Ellen Lander and the RBA team will join Hub Mid-Atlantic.

"The commitment of Ellen and the RBA team to being a trusted 'fiduciary partner' to their clients makes them an excellent fit for Hub as we continue to grow our presence in the Northeast," said Hub Retirement and Private Wealth President Joe DeNoyior.

"We're excited to be joining the Hub team," said Ms. Lander. "They share our deep commitment to provide an unsurpassed level of proactive service, and we're confident that they are the right choice in supporting us and our clients as we continue to grow."

The move continues to strengthen Hub's Retirement and Private Wealth (RPW) practice and its services to develop more comprehensive strategies for clients. HUB RPW works to help plan sponsors create an offering that aligns with their business strategy, navigates fiduciary risk and helps employees pursue their financial goals. The several registered investment advisory affiliates in HUB RPW provide investment advisory services to clients whose total assets are approximately $148 billion.

About Hub Retirement and Private Wealth

Hub Retirement and Private Wealth (Hub RPW) offers institutional and retirement services to for-profit and not-for-profit organizations and customized private wealth management services to individuals and families. Employees of Hub International offer securities through partner Broker Dealers not affiliated with Hub. Employees of Hub provide advisory services through both affiliated and unaffiliated Registered Investment Advisors (RIA). Global Retirement Partners, LLC, Millennium Advisory Services, Inc, TCG Advisors, Hub Investment Advisors, LLC, HUB International Investment Advisory Services, Inc., and Sheridan Road Advisors, LLC are wholly owned subsidiaries of Hub International. Learn more about Hub Retirement and Private Wealth.

About Hub's M&A Activities

Hub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen industry and product expertise. For more information on the Hub M&A experience, visit WeAreHub.com .

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 17,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, visit Hub Media Center .

