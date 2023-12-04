HUB INTERNATIONAL STRENGTHENS WEALTH MANAGEMENT AND RETIREMENT CONSULTING SERVICES WITH AFS 401(K) RETIREMENT SERVICES, LLC AND AFS FINANCIAL GROUP, LLC IN MARYLAND

Hub International Limited

04 Dec, 2023, 08:00 ET

CHICAGO, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today that it has acquired the assets of AFS 401(k) Retirement Services, LLC (AFS 401(k)) and AFS Financial Group, LLC (AFS Financial, and together with AFS 401(k), AFS). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, AFS is a nationally recognized leader in providing forward-thinking retirement plan consulting and wealth management services to companies, organizations, individuals, and families. AFS 401(k) supports mid- and large-sized organizations in managing employer-sponsored retirement plans and financial wellness programs, including complex fiduciary oversight, plan design, and employee advice coaching services. The AFS Financial dedicated wealth management team takes a personal approach to delivering full-scope financial planning and investment management services to their client relationships, often managing family relationships that span several generations.

"AFS's reputation and relationships will help us continue the strategic expansion of our retirement and wealth management services," said Hub Retirement and Private Wealth President Joe DeNoyior. "We are enthusiastic about our future together and excited to have their entire team join HUB. Their passion to help clients shows in everything they do."

Alp Atabek, Founder and Principal; Alex Assaley, Principal; Jason Dahl, Principal; and the entire AFS team will join Hub Mid-Atlantic. "We are thrilled to be part of the Hub team – gaining access to their size, scale, resources, and technology to continue delivering industry-leading and reliable services to our clients, helping them work toward a successful financial future and guiding them to make the best decisions for today, tomorrow and their long-term retirement goals," said Assaley.

"We look forward to the AFS team joining Hub, which builds on our strong team and further deepens our expertise in this area," said Joe Brown, President of Hub Mid-Atlantic.

The move continues to strengthen Hub's Retirement and Private Wealth (RPW) practice and its services to develop more comprehensive strategies for clients. HUB RPW works to help plan sponsors create an offering that aligns with their business strategy, navigates fiduciary risk and helps employees pursue their financial goals. The several registered investment advisory affiliates in HUB RPW provide investment advisory services to clients whose total assets are approximately $148 billion

Wise Rhino Group served as financial advisor to AFS for the transaction.

About Hub Retirement and Private Wealth
Hub Retirement and Private Wealth (Hub RPW) offers institutional and retirement services to for-profit and not-for-profit organizations and customized private wealth management services to individuals and families. Employees of Hub International offer securities through partner Broker Dealers not affiliated with Hub. Employees of Hub provide advisory services through both affiliated and unaffiliated Registered Investment Advisors (RIA). Global Retirement Partners, LLC, Millennium Advisory Services, Inc, TCG Advisors, Hub Investment Advisors, LLC, HUB International Investment Advisory Services, Inc., and Sheridan Road Advisors, LLC are wholly owned subsidiaries of Hub International. Learn more about Hub Retirement and Private Wealth.

About Hub's M&A Activities 
Hub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen industry and product expertise. For more information on the Hub M&A experience, visit WeAreHub.com

About Hub International
Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 17,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, visit Hub Media Center

