HUB International To Transform Its National Transactional Insurance Strategy

CHICAGO, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (HUB), a leading full-service global insurance broker, announced the rollout of a robust digital platform for transactional insurance. HUB's new transactional lines offering will connect clients to insurance expertise and a comprehensive set of insurance products through a personalized and proactive approach that anticipates their needs through a consistent and elevated digital customer experience. New key hires will accelerate the transactional digital experience while expanding HUB's consumer reach through a network of partnerships.

"HUB is focused on building a digital ecosystem that delivers a comprehensive set of proprietary transactional products that meet our clients' insurance needs today while providing proactive guidance that deepens our relationships with them and anticipates their insurance needs tomorrow. And we're delivering all of this by building a digital experience that connects with them and provides services how and when they want," said Marc Cohen, HUB President & CEO.

HUB's personal lines business represents 17% of its total revenue and is dedicated to serving the insurance and risk management needs of individuals and mass affluent/high net worth. Bryan Davis, HUB Executive Vice President and Head of Personal Lines Strategy & Business Development, is leading HUB's transactional lines growth strategy. An industry leader in digital innovation, Mr. Davis previously headed up strategy and planning for P&C insurance at USAA.

"HUB is transforming the transactional experience to enable a digital omni-channel experience with consultative, proactive advice and a best-in-class service model. Our customers' needs evolve every day and it's important that we are right there with them providing advice and solutions with digital capabilities that align with and serve them according to their preferences," said Mr. Davis.

Key Hires

Driving its digital transactional strategy, HUB announced three key hires. Travis Hodges joins as Senior Vice President of Omni-Channel Sales & Service. He brings experience in leading multi-site, multi-functional organizations and digital capabilities. Jennifer Martinez joins as Senior Vice President of Strategy Implementation and Strategic Partnerships and will focus on leading, building and developing HUB's strategic partnerships for transactional insurance while expanding HUB's consumer reach. David Choe joins as Vice President of Product Development & Business Analytics and will lead the development of HUB's competitive, diverse and personalized set of transactional insurance product solutions. All three leaders will report to Mr. Davis.

About HUB International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, HUB International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 13,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, HUB's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, please visit www.hubinternational.com.

