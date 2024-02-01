HUB PRIVATE CLIENT LAUNCHES EXCLUSIVE HIGH NET WORTH EXCESS WILDFIRE PROGRAM TO HELP HOMEOWNERS MITIGATE WILDFIRE RISK

News provided by

Hub International Limited

01 Feb, 2024, 08:00 ET

CHICAGO, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HUB International (HUB), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced the launch of the new HUB High Net Worth Excess Wildfire Program to address the critical need for enhanced wildfire coverage of high value homes. The program will be offered exclusively by HUB Private Client to address the insurance and risk management needs of affluent families and individuals.

The proprietary offering was created to help high-net-worth homeowners secure adequate levels of coverage in areas where wildfires have increased in frequency and severity. It is designed as excess coverage, in partnership and complementing existing insurance market capacity to deliver full coverage solutions that are not available through traditional wildfire or fire policies. Now offered exclusively in California, HUB Private Client plans to expand to other states in the future.  

"Our overriding goal is to solve our clients' most pressing problems through innovation," said Katherine Frattarola, Executive Vice President, HUB Private Client. "In a climate of volatility, uncertainty and limited solutions, we are delivering a product that will make it possible for high-net-worth homeowners in the most vulnerable areas to protect their homes and families from the threat of wildfire."

The program was developed by leveraging resources across the HUB franchise and partnering with Specialty Program Group (SPG), a leading specialty platform with diverse specialty insurance, underwriting management, digital solutions, wholesale and retail insurance brokerage services.

HUB High Net Worth Excess Wildfire Program is available for clients with completed homes with total insured values of less than $30 million used as a primary or secondary residence or as short-term rentals. Single-family dwellings held within an LLC or Trust are also eligible. Coverage is only related to wildfires or fire. SPG maintains a list of eligible primary carriers, where excess coverage will be provided on a follow-form basis, and where the primary carrier has provided coverage with a sublimit for the peril of wildfire or fire.

About Hub International 
Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 17,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, visit Hub Media Center

MEDIA CONTACTS:
Marni Gordon
Phone: 312-279-4601
[email protected]

Jessica Wiltse
Phone: 312-596-7573
[email protected]

SOURCE Hub International Limited

Also from this source

HUB INTERNATIONAL LAUNCHES HUB MULTINATIONAL PROTECTION

HUB INTERNATIONAL LAUNCHES HUB MULTINATIONAL PROTECTION

Hub International Limited (HUB), announced today the launch of HUB Multinational Protection, a comprehensive risk management services and insurance...
HUB INTERNATIONAL LAUNCHES PROPERTY PRACTICE

HUB INTERNATIONAL LAUNCHES PROPERTY PRACTICE

Hub International Limited (HUB), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today the launch of the HUB Property...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Insurance

Image1

New Products & Services

Image1

Natural Disasters

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.