HUB PRIVATE CLIENT NAMED BEST INSURANCE BROKERAGE PROVIDER IN 2024 FAMILY WEALTH REPORT AWARDS

Annual Family Wealth Report Awards Recognize the Most Innovative and Exceptional Firms, Teams and Individuals Serving the Family Office, Family Wealth and Trusted Advisor Communities in North America

CHICAGO, May 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HUB Private Client, a division of HUB International (HUB) focusing on insurance and risk management needs of affluent individuals, has won the 2024 Family Wealth Report (FWR) Awards in the category of Best Insurance Brokerage Provider. HUB was recognized for its consultative approach and national network of risk advisors.

"The Family Wealth Report Awards acknowledge firms that are doing the most impressive work to protect and enhance wealth for their clients, and HUB is incredibly honored to have won this year," said Katherine Frattarola, Head of HUB Private Client. "HUB's unique consultative approach is critical to helping clients protect against an increasingly challenging insurance and risk management environment and has enabled us to exceed our clients' expectations as an indispensable part of our clients' family wealth advisor mix."

HUB's Private Client has more than 800 advisors and service professionals providing guidance and consultation on insurance and risk management to more than 60,000 high net worth clients.

The FWR awards, offered by Clearview Financial Media, prioritize independence, integrity and genuine insight in the judging process. Judges are comprised of expert panels from family offices, private banks, trusted advisers, consultants and other service providers with in-depth knowledge and broad experience in their respective fields.

Winners were announced on May 2, 2024 at a Gala Ceremony at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in New York. More information on the Family Wealth Report awards, as well as the full list of this year's winners, can be found here.

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 17,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, visit Hub Media Center.

