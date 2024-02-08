HUBBA BUBBA® Adds New SKITTLES® Flavored Mini Gum to Iconic Bubble Gum Lineup

Bubble gum fans can now enjoy the play and nostalgia of the beloved HUBBA BUBBA® brand in a new fruity, poppable gum format with Mini Gum

NEWARK, N.J., Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- One of Mars' most iconic and nostalgia-inducing brands, HUBBA BUBBA®, is adding a new, playful product to its lineup – HUBBA BUBBA Mini Gum. The first new gum format from the brand since 1988, this latest innovation stays true to the brand's bubble-blowing core while giving consumers a fun, new, candy-like taste to enjoy.

New HUBBA BUBBA Mini Gum features a mix of fan-favorite SKITTLES® Original flavors, including lemon, strawberry, grape, orange and lime, inspiring moments of everyday happiness for gum and candy fans alike. With its fruity, perfectly poppable pieces, consumers can get creative playing with different flavor combinations and blowing bubbles big and small, just as they do with their other favorite HUBBA BUBBA products.

"At Mars, we're always listening to our consumers. We've consistently heard that our brand fans have a nostalgic connection to HUBBA BUBBA as well as from those have been begging for a relaunch of SKITTLES gum," said Maria Urista, Vice President at Mars Wrigley. "We created HUBBA BUBBA Mini Gum to deliver a new SKITTLES cross-over to fans that will bring more variety to the brand and surely to spark more moments of fun and play."

HUBBA BUBBA Mini Gum is now available at select retailers in 40-count bottles and 120-count stand-up pouches, and will continue to roll out nationally throughout the year. 

To stay up to date on the latest news from the brand, visit hubbabubba.com or follow HUBBA BUBBA on X (formerly known as Twitter) and TikTok. Tag our handles to tell us your favorite HUBBA BUBBA Mini Gum flavor combinations, show off your colorful bubbles, and let us know what innovations you'd like to see next!

ABOUT MARS, INCORPORATED   
Mars, Incorporated is driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. As a global, family-owned business, Mars is transforming, innovating, and evolving to make a positive impact on the world.   

Across our diverse and expanding portfolio of quality confectionery, food, and pet care products and services, we employ 140,000+ dedicated Associates. With almost $45 billion in annual sales, we produce some of the world's best-loved brands including Ben's Original™, CESAR®, Cocoavia®, DOVE®, EXTRA®, KIND®, M&M's®, SNICKERS®, PEDIGREE®, ROYAL CANIN®, and WHISKAS®. We are creating a better world for pets through our global network of pet hospitals and diagnostic services – including AniCura, BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™, Linnaeus and VCA™ – using cutting edge technology to develop breakthrough programs in genetic health screening and DNA testing.     

For more information about Mars, please visit www.mars.com. Join us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.   

