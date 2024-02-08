HUBBA BUBBA® Adds New SKITTLES® Flavored Mini Gum to Iconic Bubble Gum Lineup

Bubble gum fans can now enjoy the play and nostalgia of the beloved HUBBA BUBBA® brand in a new fruity, poppable gum format with Mini Gum

NEWARK, N.J., Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- One of Mars' most iconic and nostalgia-inducing brands, HUBBA BUBBA®, is adding a new, playful product to its lineup – HUBBA BUBBA Mini Gum. The first new gum format from the brand since 1988, this latest innovation stays true to the brand's bubble-blowing core while giving consumers a fun, new, candy-like taste to enjoy.

New HUBBA BUBBA® Mini Gum features a mix of fan-favorite SKITTLES® Original flavors, inspiring moments of everyday happiness for gum and candy fans alike.

New HUBBA BUBBA Mini Gum features a mix of fan-favorite SKITTLES® Original flavors, including lemon, strawberry, grape, orange and lime, inspiring moments of everyday happiness for gum and candy fans alike. With its fruity, perfectly poppable pieces, consumers can get creative playing with different flavor combinations and blowing bubbles big and small, just as they do with their other favorite HUBBA BUBBA products.

"At Mars, we're always listening to our consumers. We've consistently heard that our brand fans have a nostalgic connection to HUBBA BUBBA as well as from those have been begging for a relaunch of SKITTLES gum," said Maria Urista, Vice President at Mars Wrigley. "We created HUBBA BUBBA Mini Gum to deliver a new SKITTLES cross-over to fans that will bring more variety to the brand and surely to spark more moments of fun and play."

HUBBA BUBBA Mini Gum is now available at select retailers in 40-count bottles and 120-count stand-up pouches, and will continue to roll out nationally throughout the year.

To stay up to date on the latest news from the brand, visit hubbabubba.com or follow HUBBA BUBBA on X (formerly known as Twitter) and TikTok. Tag our handles to tell us your favorite HUBBA BUBBA Mini Gum flavor combinations, show off your colorful bubbles, and let us know what innovations you'd like to see next!

