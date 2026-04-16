Hubbell Advances Critical Infrastructure for Grid Modernization at IEEE PES T&D 2026

The company will highlight 765 kV‑ready solutions, the LineDefender single‑phase recloser, motor‑operated AIS switchgear, and its latest acquisition.

SHELTON, Conn., April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As utilities modernize the grid to support electrification, reliability, and long‑term economic growth, Hubbell Incorporated will highlight how it creates critical infrastructure solutions that electrify and energize communities at the IEEE PES T&D Conference & Expo, May 4–7, 2026, in Chicago.

At the event, Hubbell will showcase an integrated portfolio of transmission and distribution solutions designed to support utilities across the full range of voltage classes and applications—from distribution automation to ultra‑high‑voltage (UHV) transmission. The company's system‑level approach helps utilities plan, build, and operate resilient power networks while delivering reliability, safety, and performance.

"Utilities choose partners with a demonstrated history of quality, reliability, and performance," said Gregory Gumbs, segment president, Hubbell Utility Solutions. "Hubbell's long‑standing relationships across the utility industry reflect our commitment to engineering excellence, responsiveness and continuous innovation. That foundation allows us to support critical infrastructure across transmission and distribution with confidence and consistency."

Engineered Solutions for System-Wide UHV Applications

Hubbell partners with utilities to deliver engineered‑to‑order solutions designed specifically for the unique electrical, mechanical, and environmental challenges of ultra-high frequency, 765 kV applications.

Our 765 kV‑ready portfolio spans transmission and substation components—including arresters, switches, and TowerPak® kits that combine hardware assemblies, connectors, and insulators into a single, integrated solution to maximize system performance.

Hubbell's 765 kV, UHV arresters and switches allow utilities to manage extreme voltage levels as well as high‑frequency electrical phenomena like corona and radio-influence voltage that become more pronounced as voltages increase.

Expanded Capabilities Through DMC Power

Hubbell will also welcome its newest acquisition, DMC Power, to the conference, with its products highlighting advanced high‑voltage connectors and tooling solutions that enhance Hubbell's ability to serve transmission and distribution customers. The addition of DMC Power strengthens Hubbell's end‑to‑end capabilities across a broad range of utility applications, visit Booth #3662.

Safety‑Focused and SCADA‑Ready Distribution Solutions

In addition to its transmission offerings, Hubbell will feature solutions designed to improve distribution reliability, safety, and operational efficiency, including:

LineDefender™ single‑phase recloser — A safety‑forward design that remains in the cutout after lockout and can be reset from the ground, reducing arc‑flash exposure and supporting safer line‑worker operations. Maintenance‑free construction, clear visual fault indicators, and advanced communications help utilities restore power faster. Discover how Hubbell's 40-utility pilot program drove LineDefender's innovative development—check out our white paper for the full story.

A new SCADA-ready module for the recloser communicates device state, fault events, and operational data directly to system operators, rather than relying solely on field inspection.

Motor‑operated air‑insulated switchgear — A pad‑mounted, medium‑voltage solution that integrates with SCADA systems to enable remote operation, automated switching, and improved fault visibility across underground distribution networks.

Visit Hubbell at Booth 631

Visit Hubbell at booth 631 to learn how the company's transmission and distribution solutions support grid modernization across voltage levels and applications, and how Hubbell partners with utilities to deliver critical infrastructure that electrifies and energizes communities and the economy.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated is a leading manufacturer of utility and electrical solutions enabling customers to operate critical infrastructure safely, reliably and efficiently. With 2025 revenues of $5.8 billion, Hubbell solutions electrify economies and energize communities. The corporate headquarters is located in Shelton, CT.

SOURCE Hubbell Incorporated