Hubble Network and InPlay Inc. Partner to Bring Sub-$1 Global Tracking Without RFID

The partnership pairs InPlay's ultra-low-power IN100 NanoBeacon chip with Hubble's global network of 95M+ gateways to enable real-time tracking with zero infrastructure costs

SEATTLE, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hubble Network, the world's first satellite-powered Bluetooth® network, today announced a partnership with InPlay Inc. to deliver continuous, global asset tracking at a cost that rivals passive RFID. By combining InPlay's sub-$1 IN100 NanoBeacon chip with Hubble's 95 million-plus gateways, item-level sensor and location data will become affordable and accessible at a massive scale.

InPlay's IN100 NanoBeacon is plug-and-play with a uniquely small form factor that can be easily embedded into smart labels, wearables, and small IoT trackers. Once deployed with Hubble firmware, devices instantly connect to Hubble's network with zero infrastructure costs or hardware setup, allowing manufacturers to start transmitting telemetry sensor data from day one.

Affordable, Item-level Tracking at Global Scale

The global RFID market is growing rapidly—yet passive RFID tags can only be scanned at close range, leaving just 2 percent of companies with visibility beyond their second-tier suppliers. These blind spots cost businesses an average of $13 million a year. Unlike cellular trackers that use LTE, which only cover approx 15% of the Earth's landmass, the Hubble–InPlay partnership delivers global reach with RFID-level affordability.

"RFID makes you build infrastructure around every tag. Hubble is like an API layer for monitoring the physical world without needing your own physical scanning infrastructure," said Alex Haro, CEO and co-founder of Hubble Network. "Combined with InPlay's chips, which are small, ultra low-power, and built to scale, we're making global tracking possible at a price that puts item-level visibility within reach for any business."

"For years, supply chains chose between cheap tags with limited range or costly trackers with broader reach," said Jason Wu, Cofounder and CEO of InPlay Inc. "Our partnership with Hubble Network is a massive leap forward for our ecosystem. Our customers now have an out-of-the-box solution to take the data generated by our chips and broadcast it anywhere in the world. Together, we are turning simple packages into highly intelligent and connected nodes for improved tracking and condition monitoring."

As part of the partnership, Hubble and InPlay will pursue joint go-to-market efforts across use cases, including smart labels, cold chain monitoring, returnable transport items, and wearables.

The announcement builds on recent momentum for Hubble, which announced an integration with Samsara for connected asset tracking, while InPlay's NanoBeacon technology has received industry recognition and is trusted by partners including Indentiv, NXP, and Bosch.

To start building with the IN100 on Hubble's global network, visit https://hubble.com/.

About Hubble Network

Hubble Network is the world's first global Bluetooth® connectivity network. By overlaying an expansive terrestrial footprint with a proprietary satellite constellation, Hubble enables standard Bluetooth devices to transmit data globally without cellular modems or complex infrastructure. Hubble is transforming supply chain visibility, agriculture, and the circular economy by making global connectivity accessible for any device. For more information, visit www.hubble.com.

About InPlay Inc.

InPlay Inc. is a fabless semiconductor company providing highly scalable, low-latency, and low-power wireless connectivity technologies. The company's flagship NanoBeacon™ SoC family (including the IN100 and IN120) eliminates the need for software programming, enabling developers to build active RFID and IoT solutions faster, cheaper, and with unprecedented battery life.

Eric Gonzalez

Media Contact

VSC for Hubble Network

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This release was issued through WebWire®. For more information, visit http://www.webwire.com.

SOURCE Hubble Network