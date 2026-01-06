Hubble Network Announces Collaboration with Texas Instruments to Expand Global Bluetooth® Connectivity

The World's Most Accessible Bluetooth IoT Network Debuts Live at CES 2026

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Hubble Network, the pioneering company creating the world's first satellite-powered Bluetooth® network, announces a strategic collaboration with global semiconductor leader Texas Instruments (TI) to deliver instant global connectivity for select TI Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) chips with no specialized infrastructure required.

The technology will make its first public debut at CES 2026, the world's largest annual technology event, on Tuesday, January 6, 2026. During a live demonstration, attendees will see how Texas Instruments customers can transmit global location and sensor data without gateways, GPS modules, or cellular connectivity. By integrating Hubble's network directly into select TI wireless microcontrollers (MCUs), including the CC2340 and CC2755x, the solution lowers hardware costs, speeds deployment, and enables extended battery life for IoT devices at scale.

Through Hubble's network, TI customers receive device location along with 13 bytes of sensor data per packet, including temperature, motion, diagnostics, and custom telemetry. Bluetooth Low Energy efficiency allows multi-year coin cell battery life, supporting high-volume IoT deployments at extremely low cost.

"This partnership unlocks instant global connectivity for Bluetooth devices. Customers can quickly cut costs, extend battery life, and eliminate infrastructure." said Alex Haro, CEO of Hubble Network. "Seeing it live at CES demonstrates how quickly companies can deploy connected devices worldwide."

Key Benefits Include:

Instant Deployment: TI wireless microcontrollers preloaded with Hubble firmware are ready-to-use in minutes, with no programming required.

TI wireless microcontrollers preloaded with Hubble firmware are ready-to-use in minutes, with no programming required. Lower Total Cost: Eliminates GPS modules, cellular hardware, SIM cards, and data plan fees, providing connectivity at a fraction of the cost.

Eliminates GPS modules, cellular hardware, SIM cards, and data plan fees, providing connectivity at a fraction of the cost. Extended Battery Life: Operates for years on coin cell batteries with ultra-low-power Bluetooth, supporting large-scale IoT deployments.

Operates for years on coin cell batteries with ultra-low-power Bluetooth, supporting large-scale IoT deployments. Global Coverage: Connects to Hubble's rapidly expanding network of over 90 million terrestrial access points worldwide.

Connects to Hubble's rapidly expanding network of over 90 million terrestrial access points worldwide. Open Ecosystem: Integrates seamlessly with any BLE, delivering data via APIs, webhooks, and dashboards.

"Our Bluetooth LE portfolio is engineered to help designers maximize battery life with industry-leading low-power performance and reduce development complexity through scalable hardware and software." said Marian Kost, Vice President and General Manager of Connectivity at Texas Instruments. "TI's collaboration with Hubble Network removes barriers for our customers to enable global IoT connectivity."

Primary applications include fleet tracking, stolen vehicle recovery, and industrial asset monitoring. Hubble and TI are now onboarding IoT device makers.

The Hubble and TI team will be at CES 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada at the TI Booth N115, North Hall, Las Vegas Convention Center, January 6-9, 2026.

About Hubble Network:

Founded in 2021, Hubble Network is creating the world's first satellite-powered Bluetooth network, delivering global connectivity without cellular infrastructure. For more information visit www.hubble.com.

