HUBER+SUHNER awarded sub-contract for supplying critical components to landmark radio astronomy observatory

HERISAU, Switzerland , Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HUBER+SUHNER is proud to announce its UK arm has been awarded a multi-year sub-contract by antenna manufacturer, Sirio Antenne, to supply electronic components for the SKA Observatory's low-frequency radio telescope, known as SKA-Low, in Western Australia. The SKA Observatory (SKAO) is an intergovernmental organisation bringing together nations from around the world. Its mission is to build and operate cutting-edge radio telescopes to transform our understanding of the universe and deliver benefits to society, through global collaboration and innovation. Headquartered in the UK, the observatory's two telescopes, SKA-Mid and SKA-Low are located in South Africa and Australia, respectively.

Composite artist impression of the SKA-Low telescope, under construction at Inyarrimanha Ilgari Bundara, the CSIRO Murchison Radio-astronomy Observatory in Western Australia (credit: SKAO)

As a part of this contract, HUBER+SUHNER UK will be supplying over 150,000 assemblies that include globally recognized and high-quality SPUMA 195 cables and XQMA connectors for each assembly alongside specially designed SMB connectors. These components will enable critical Radio Frequency (RF) links connecting the antennas installed on Wajarri Yamaji country in the Murchison region, a remote site in the Australian outback. Alongside playing a key part in creating RF signal links between the over 78,000 antennas (with two feeders per antenna) that will form a sub-set of the full SKA-low telescope, they will also enable links to server stations on-site and post-processing data stations at other locations.

A key goal of SKA-Low is to explore the first billion years, mapping the structure of the early universe for the first time, watching the births and deaths of the first stars, to understand how the earliest galaxies formed.

Formed of deep expertise in satellite and space component manufacturing and engineering, HUBER+SUHNER components are built for harsh environments, are ruggedized and are cost-effective solutions that will enable the objectives of SKAO to be fully realized. The components will deliver precise signal transmissions through a complex signal chain of processing, revealing the sky's faintest details, further expanding and revolutionizing our understanding of the universe.

Speaking about the contract, Reto Bolt, Chief Operating Officer, Industry Segment at HUBER+SUHNER said, "HUBER+SUHNER has been designing and manufacturing microwave, photonic and antenna technologies, and enabling outstanding data transmission for the global space industry for decades. We recognize how this project has the potential of unlocking frontiers in science and deepening our understanding of the universe. We're incredibly proud to be working with Sirio (and the SKAO) and contributing to collecting this body of knowledge."

"We have chosen HUBER+SUHNER as a trusted partner for coaxial cable supply because they are a leading name in the RF connectors and cables industry," said Antonio Sganzerla, Project Manager from Sirio Antenne. "We value their high-quality standards, which ensure we receive products crafted with precision and manufactured through tightly controlled processes. Their production capabilities also ensure on-time deliveries, helping us keep to our schedule with the SKAO project."

