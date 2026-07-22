HUBG Shareholder Alert: Investors With Losses May Seek to Lead the Class Action in Hub Group, Inc. Securities Lawsuit - Contact Levi & Korsinsky

Key Dates and Disclosure Events Hub Group Shareholders Need to Know: A Three-Year Pattern of Alleged Misstatements Exposed by Two Corrective Disclosures

NEW YORK, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP encourages investors who suffered losses in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HUBG) to contact the firm.

WHO IS AFFECTED: Those who purchased HUBG securities between April 28, 2023 and May 11, 2026 may be entitled to recover damages. Find out if you are eligible to recover losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500.

HUBG shares fell a cumulative $14.71 per share, or 28.6%, from $51.33 on February 5, 2026, to $36.62 after the second corrective disclosure on May 12, 2026. The window to apply for lead plaintiff closes on August 28, 2026.

April 27, 2023. July 27, 2023. October 26, 2023. February 1, 2024. Quarter after quarter, Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HUBG) executives allegedly certified financial statements that materially understated the Company's largest expense category. Between these dates, investors purchased HUBG shares at prices allegedly inflated by false cost figures and fabricated internal controls certifications.

Chronology of Material Events

The securities action chronicles a pattern spanning eleven consecutive quarters of alleged misrepresentation.

April 27, 2023 — Class Period Opens With Earnings Call

Management reported $1.2 billion in quarterly revenue, calling it the "second highest first quarter revenue in the history of our company." The complaint alleges that underlying cost figures were already misstated.

May 2023 Through November 2025 — Eleven Quarters of SOX Certifications

Across every quarterly and annual filing from Q1 2023 through Q3 2025, officers certified that disclosure controls and internal controls over financial reporting were "effective." Each filing was accompanied by Sarbanes-Oxley certifications attesting that financial statements "fairly present in all material respects" the Company's financial condition. The lawsuit contends these certifications were false.

May 8, 2025 — The 'Strong Cost Controls' Claim

During the Q1 2025 earnings call, management attributed an $82 million year-over-year decrease in purchased transportation and warehousing costs to "strong cost controls as well as lower rail and warehouse expenses." The action claims this characterization was materially misleading because the cost decrease was substantially caused by the understatement of expenses, not operational efficiency.

Timeline of Alleged Disclosure Failures

Q1 2023 through Q4 2024: Annual and quarterly reports allegedly contained prematurely or incorrectly recognized revenue transactions, later deemed unreliable

Annual and quarterly reports contained prematurely or incorrectly recognized revenue transactions, later deemed unreliable Q1 2025 through Q3 2025: Purchased transportation costs and accounts payable were allegedly understated by a cumulative $77 million across three quarters

Purchased transportation costs and accounts payable were understated by a cumulative $77 million across three quarters February 5, 2026: Hub Group disclosed that financial statements for the first three quarters of 2025 "should no longer be relied upon," sending shares down 18% in a single session

Hub Group disclosed that financial statements for the first three quarters of 2025 "should no longer be relied upon," sending shares down 18% in a single session May 12, 2026: The Company extended the unreliability determination to 2023 and 2024 annual reports, revealing "certain transactions that were prematurely or incorrectly recognized or not adequately supported"

The Company extended the unreliability determination to 2023 and 2024 annual reports, revealing "certain transactions that were prematurely or incorrectly recognized or not adequately supported" May 28, 2026: The CFO's departure was announced, following the May 12 disclosure

February 5, 2026 — First Corrective Disclosure

Hub Group revealed a $77 million understatement of purchased transportation costs and accounts payable for the first nine months of 2025. The Company announced plans to restate Q1, Q2, and Q3 2025 financial statements. HUBG shares dropped from $51.33 to $41.96, a decline of $9.37 per share.

May 12, 2026 — Second Corrective Disclosure Widens the Scope

The Company disclosed that its 2023 and 2024 annual reports were also materially misstated and should no longer be relied upon. Hub Group admitted it expected to conclude that internal controls were ineffective for both years. Shares fell an additional $5.24, from $41.86 to $36.62.

Submit your claim before the deadline or call Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at (212) 363-7500.

"Timely disclosure of material developments is fundamental to fair and efficient markets. The timeline in this case raises questions about why investors were not informed of these accounting issues for nearly three years while officers continued to certify the accuracy of financial reports." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Act now to protect your rights or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500.

INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR REPRESENTATION — Levi & Korsinsky, LLP provides sophisticated counsel to institutional investors evaluating lead plaintiff opportunities. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars. Ranked among ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years.

Frequently Asked Questions About the HUBG Lawsuit

Q: When did Hub Group allegedly mislead investors? A: The class period runs from April 28, 2023 to May 11, 2026. During this time, Hub Group allegedly filed materially misstated financial reports across eleven consecutive quarters and certified that internal controls were effective when they were not. The alleged fraud was revealed through two corrective disclosures on February 5, 2026 and May 12, 2026, causing significant stock declines.

Q: How much did HUBG stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 28.6%, a cumulative decline of $14.71 per share, from a Class Period high of $51.33 on February 5, 2026, to $36.62 after Hub Group disclosed on May 12, 2026 that its 2023 and 2024 annual reports were also materially misstated. Investors who purchased shares during the class period at artificially inflated prices may be entitled to compensation.

Q: What is the HUBG lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment is August 28, 2026. This deadline applies only to investors seeking to serve as lead plaintiff. Class members who do not apply may still participate in any recovery without taking action before this date.

Q: What do HUBG investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as a class member.

Q: What if I already sold my HUBG shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. You submit a claim form to receive your portion of recovery.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: How long will the lawsuit take to resolve? A: Securities class actions typically take two to four years from initial filing to resolution.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP