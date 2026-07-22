INTU UPCOMING DEADLINE: Levi & Korsinsky Alerts Intuit Inc. Stockholders of Securities Class Action - Contact the Firm

Important Notice Regarding Alleged TurboTax Competitive Advantage Misrepresentations

NEW YORK, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased securities between August 22, 2025 and May 20, 2026. Find out if you could qualify to recover your losses. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500.

The complaint centers on allegations that Intuit overstated TurboTax's competitive position and growth prospects while allegedly failing to disclose pricing pressures and weakening demand among price-sensitive DIY filers. According to the lawsuit, the Company presented TurboTax as a durable growth business while allegedly failing to disclose mounting competitive and pricing pressures.

The Alleged Competitive Advantage Methodology

According to the lawsuit, Intuit repeatedly touted a "significant competitive advantage" built on its scale of data, AI capabilities, and network of AI-enabled human experts. The complaint alleges that Intuit emphasized TurboTax's competitive position while allegedly failing to disclose increasing competitive and pricing pressures affecting lower-income, price-sensitive DIY customers.

How the Issue Allegedly Affected Reported Financials

The lawsuit contends that the alleged concealment of competitive erosion supported financial guidance that was unreliable and unrealistic. The complaint alleges that public statements regarding TurboTax's "momentum" and "durable growth" were materially misleading because they allegedly failed to disclose adverse trends affecting DIY filers earning less than $50,000 a year.

Key Competitive Advantage Allegations for Shareholders

The complaint alleges Intuit overstated its competitive advantages and the sustainability of its business model.

Intuit overstated its competitive advantages and the sustainability of its business model. The lawsuit contends the TurboTax business was losing significant ground due to increasing competitive and pricing pressures.

According to the lawsuit, guidance premised on those competitive advantages was unreliable and unrealistic.

The complaint alleges the Company failed to disclose known trends affecting the price-sensitive DIY segment.

the Company failed to disclose known trends affecting the price-sensitive DIY segment. The lawsuit contends risk disclosures omitted material factors making the investment speculative.

"This case presents important questions about disclosure obligations for companies that publicly tout durable market competitive advantages while allegedly failing to disclose known competitive and pricing pressures affecting those businesses." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Submit your information here or call (212) 363-7500.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP | Top 50 Securities Firm | (212) 363-7500 | www.zlk.com

Frequently Asked Questions About the INTU Lawsuit

Q: What is the INTU class action lawsuit about? A: A securities class action has been filed against Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) alleging materially false and misleading statements between August 22, 2025 and May 20, 2026. Shares fell approximately 20.02% after the Company disclosed weaker-than-expected tax-season results, reduced its full-year TurboTax growth outlook and announced a workforce reduction affecting approximately 3,000 positions. Investors who purchased shares during the Class Period and suffered losses may be eligible to seek compensation.

Q: Who is eligible to join the INTU investor lawsuit? A: Investors who purchased INTU stock or securities between August 22, 2025 and May 20, 2026 and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What specific misstatements does the INTU lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Intuit made materially false or misleading statements regarding its competitive advantages and the sustainability of its TurboTax growth during the Class Period. When the Company disclosed weak tax-season results and revised guidance downward, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: What do INTU investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

Q: What if I already sold my INTU shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to contact the firm. Securities class actions are generally handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, and no out-of-pocket costs. Any attorneys' fees and expenses awarded to class counsel are subject to court approval.

Q: How long will the lawsuit take to resolve? A: Securities class actions typically take two to four years from initial filing to resolution. Timing depends on the court schedule, case developments, and whether the matter is dismissed, settled, or litigated further.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP