HubiFi and Rillet Partner to Make Daily Revenue Close a Reality for Modern Finance Operators

This integration combines HubiFi's automated revenue recognition with Rillet's AI-native ERP enabling high-volume businesses to achieve daily revenue close – a first in GAAP-Compliant revenue accounting.

COLUMBUS, Ohio and SAN FRANCISCO, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HubiFi, the multi-source revenue recognition platform for high-volume businesses, and Rillet, the AI-native ERP for modern finance teams, today announced a partnership and bi-directional integration that enables daily revenue close in fully GAAP-compliant, ERP-integrated revenue accounting automation.

For many high-volume businesses, data complexity and multi-source reconciliation work has made revenue close nearly impossible. This integration changes that.

With HubiFi's deterministic automation layer, accounting and finance can ingest their 3rd party revenue data from Stripe, app stores, and billing platforms to run continuous reconciliation, producing completely GAAP compliant revenue-to-cash performance daily.

Rillet's AI-native ERP then provides teams with the ability to unlock AI-powered insights across accounting use cases, while keeping their general ledger in sync with source data near real time.

MIrage is the first mutual customer of the integration. With revenue data from Apple, Google, and Stripe, they are leveraging HubiFi and Rillet's integration to get a bi-directional look between general ledger entries and source data.

"Daily revenue close has been an aspiration in modern finance for as long as I've been in the space," said Jason Berwanger, CEO and co-founder of HubiFi. "Revenue is the core metric every finance team depends on. Without an accurate look at revenue, it's nearly impossible to operate effectively and with speed. Rillet built an ERP for the way modern finance actually operates, and HubiFi built the automation layer that gets multi-source revenue data piped in. Together, the workflow is finally what it should be."

"Every finance team wants to know their revenue number today, not at month-end. The reason they couldn't was architecture," said Nic Kopp, CEO and co-founder of Rillet. "HubiFi and Rillet solve that together, and Mirage is already doing it, pulling transactions from Apple, Google, and Stripe, closing daily, fully GAAP-compliant."

This integration is now available to joint customers. Learn more at https://www.rillet.com/integrations/hubifi.

About HubiFi

HubiFi is a revenue recognition automation and data management platform built for high-transaction finance and accounting teams. Founded in 2023 by Jason Berwanger and Bill Kaper, HubiFi fully automates accounting and continuous reconciliations across multiple revenue sources, including Stripe, app stores, billing platforms, and direct invoicing, enabling businesses to close their books in days rather than weeks. HubiFi is available on the Stripe App Marketplace. Learn more at hubifi.com.

About Rillet

Rillet is the AI-native ERP middle market and enterprise companies trust for revenue recognition, multi-entity consolidation, and investor reporting. To enable real-time finance and a continuous close, Rillet rebuilt the general ledger from the ground up for the AI era. Rillet serves Series A to public companies and works closely with leading accounting firms including EY and KPMG. Learn more at rillet.com.

Media Contacts

HubiFi: Caitlin Falco | [email protected] / Rillet: Claire Huang | [email protected]

SOURCE HubiFi