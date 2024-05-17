HUBLOT UNVEILS A UNIQUE IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCE

Additionally, the Unico chronograph movement is intricately rendered in 3D, enabling guests to gain a comprehensive understanding of how the calibre HUB1280 operates once fully assembled.

At the end of the visit, a special configurator is accessible, allowing guests to design a bespoke timepiece powered by the Unico chronograph movement. Visitors can select from a variety of materials and sizes for the case, choose the bezel and dial colour, strap options and in turn create a fully customizable and personal watch. As a finishing detail, clients will have the opportunity to engrave the watch with a name, initial or date.

Through its ongoing partnership with Epic Games, the LVMH Group used Unreal Engine and MetaHuman technologies to humanise Hublot's craftsmanship and deliver a detailed experience that provides unprecedented insight into and agency over the art of Swiss watchmaking.

"We at Hublot are thrilled to introduce the Unico Experience, a testament to our unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence in the world of watchmaking. This immersive journey not only showcases our iconic Unico in-house chronograph movement but also offers our esteemed collectors an unprecedented opportunity to engage with our watchmakers in a digital realm. The special configurator marks an exciting milestone, allowing our guests to tailor their own unique Big Bang. This exclusive event underscores our ongoing commitment to innovation and personalized luxury experiences for our valued clients." Ricardo Guadalupe HUBLOT CEO

https://theunicoexperience.hublot.com

HUBLOT

Hublot is a Swiss watch manufacturer founded in 1980 and based in Nyon. For its first ever timepiece, this fundamentally disruptive company combined gold with a rubber strap in a case with a design inspired by a ship's porthole (hublot in French). Thus, the Art of Fusion was born, blending tradition, innovation, craftsmanship, worlds and talents. It became the brand's aesthetic and technical signature.

This identity was strengthened in 2005 with the Big Bang, which attested to an unrivalled know-how in terms of complications, manufacture movements and state-of-the-art materials. Carbon, titanium, ceramic and sapphire have been developed on this model to technical extremes.

This ground-breaking, high-quality approach to watchmaking is summed up in its philosophy 'Be First, Unique and Different.' It gradually led to other collections with innovative designs: Classic Fusion, Spirit of Big Bang, Square Bang and Manufacture Pieces. These draw on high levels of craftsmanship, both in terms of the materials so dear to Hublot (such as Magic Gold, brightly-coloured ceramics and sapphires) and its manufacture movements (Unico chronograph, Meca-10 and high complications such as the Tourbillon, the Cathedral Minute Repeater and the specific Manufacture Pieces movements).

Hublot's world extends to powerful partnerships including football. 'Hublot Loves Football' has become the slogan at the world's biggest sporting events (such as the FIFA World CupTM, Premier League, UEFA Champions League, UEFA EUROTM) and through its ambassadors. This love of football continues in art, design, music, sport, fine dining and sailing. Lastly, Hublot's implication in joint environmental projects with SORAI and Polar Pod reflects its concern for the issues of the day.

Over 135 boutiques around the world share Hublot's fervour and values, alongside the Hublot.com e-commerce site.

