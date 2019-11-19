HUD Engages ICF for Community Development Assistance Work

FAIRFAX, Va., Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) recently awarded global consulting and digital services provider ICF (NASDAQ: ICFI) several new three-year multimillion dollar cooperative agreements to continue support of the agency's integrated capacity building and technical assistance initiative, Community Compass. The agreements were awarded in the third quarter of 2019.

ICF will provide capacity building, training and technical assistance services as needed to state and local municipalities, housing authorities, tribes and nonprofits. This will help these groups devise effective policies and programs that address areas such as affordable housing, homelessness, disaster recovery, resiliency, community development and more.

ICF will also continue to manage the agency's award-winning online community resource platform, HUD Exchange, which the company designed and has maintained since 2011.

Other activities may include further developing the Building HOME online self-paced training series and aiding local homeless providers with the development of sound governance structures with the goal of ending homelessness. They may also include coordinating the Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) national conference and providing expertise to CDBG-DR grantees on how to successfully design, implement and monitor recovery programs.

"For over 30 years, ICF has collaborated with HUD to help its grantees, partners and stakeholders navigate complex housing and community development challenges," said Andy Zehe, senior vice president for ICF. "We're proud of our legacy of contributing to programs that focus on improving lives through sustainable place-based investment solutions and outcome-focused policies. We're very excited to continue our successful partnership and support HUD's efforts to build resilient, inclusive, thriving communities."

