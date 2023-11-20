HUD Selects ICF for Community Development and Technology Services

Company Will Build Capacity to Support Stable Housing and Community Programs

RESTON, Va., Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Department of Housing and Development (HUD) recently awarded global consulting and technology services provider ICF (NASDAQ:ICFI) several new cooperative agreements to provide community development and advanced technology and analytics services to its Community Compass program. The combined agreements, which were awarded in the third quarter of 2023, have a multimillion-dollar value and a term of three years.

ICF's housing, disaster management, climate and technology experts will partner with HUD to provide technical assistance, training, data analysis and more to help cities, counties, states and nonprofits nationwide build capacity to implement effective community development programs, prevent and end homelessness, and secure stable, resilient and sustainable housing. The company will also continue to manage HUD Exchange, the agency's cloud-based platform that provides resources and assistance to HUD's community partners. This includes applying human-centered design to enhance the user experience and modernizing training.

Additionally, ICF will support communities with technical assistance for the Homeless Management Information System, ensuring compliance with HUD and federal partner requirements as well as implementing best practices to mobilize data to address homelessness efficiently, effectively and equitably.

"Homelessness continues to be one of our nation's most complex social challenges," said Jennifer Welham, ICF senior vice president for health, people and human services. "We are committed to empowering HUD community partners with the tools and resources needed to effectively implement critical programs that curb homelessness; provide safe, affordable, resilient and sustainable housing; and transform communities through equitable programs that improve the quality of life for all."

ICF has over three decades of experience helping organizations administer programs that bring economic transformation to families and neighborhoods and help create inclusive economies. The company supports capacity-building programs for low-income and marginalized populations by empowering states, localities and nonprofits to construct inclusive, resilient and sustainable communities.

Read more about ICF's social programs and community development services.

About ICF

ICF is a global consulting and technology services company with approximately 9,000 employees, but we are not your typical consultants. At ICF, business analysts and policy specialists work together with digital strategists, data scientists and creatives. We combine unmatched industry expertise with cutting-edge engagement capabilities to help organizations solve their most complex challenges. Since 1969, public and private sector clients have worked with ICF to navigate change and shape the future. Learn more at icf.com .

Caution Concerning Forward-looking Statements

Statements that are not historical facts and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties are "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may concern our current expectations about our future results, plans, operations and prospects and involve certain risks, including those related to the government contracting industry generally; our particular business, including our dependence on contracts with U.S. federal government agencies; our ability to acquire and successfully integrate businesses; and the effects of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), or any other future pandemic, and related national, state and local government actions and reactions, on the health of our staff and that of our clients, the continuity of our and our clients' operations, our results of operations and our outlook. These and other factors that could cause our actual results to differ from those indicated in forward-looking statements that are included in the "Risk Factors" section of our securities filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements included herein are only made as of the date hereof, and we specifically disclaim any obligation to update these statements in the future.

Contact: Lauren Dyke, [email protected], +1.571.373.5577

SOURCE ICF