HUD Selects ICF To Provide Community Development and Capacity Building Assistance

ICF will provide capacity building, on-site and web-based trainings, and data analytics to cities, counties, states and local nonprofits to help them implement effective community development programs and secure stable housing. The company will also continue to manage the HUD Exchange, the agency's award-winning online platform where grantees can access resources to implement programs that benefit their communities.

Additionally, ICF will lead a national disaster recovery conference in partnership with HUD this fall that will teach Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) grantees from around the country how to design, implement and monitor their recovery programs. The conference will build upon Disaster Recovery Toolkits that ICF previously developed for HUD which help CDBG-DR grantees launch disaster recovery grants, design and implement disaster programs, and effectively meet the needs of the homeless and other vulnerable populations.

"ICF has supported HUD in providing a wide variety of technical assistance to their programs and initiatives for over 30 years and we are honored to continue our partnership with them," said Andy Zehe, vice president for ICF. "We've had the privilege of working with local communities through their most pressing challenges, such as transforming policies to end homelessness; developing sound underwriting standards to build safe, affordable housing; designing disaster resiliency programs to rebuild for future generations; and implementing homeownership programs that support first-time homebuyers."

Community Compass brings together TA investments from across HUD program offices—Community Planning and Development, Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity, Housing and Public and Indian Housing—to help customers navigate the complexities associated with housing and community development and empower them to effectively serve their communities.

About ICF

ICF is a global consulting services company with over 5,000 specialized experts, but we are not your typical consultants. At ICF, business analysts and policy specialists work together with digital strategists, data scientists and creatives. We combine unmatched industry expertise with cutting-edge engagement capabilities to help organizations solve their most complex challenges. Since 1969, public and private sector clients have worked with ICF to navigate change and shape the future. Learn more at icf.com.

