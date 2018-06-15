Hudson County Register's Office Selects Granicus to Modernize Records System

The Register's Office manages hundreds of thousands of land records dating back to county inception including deeds, mortgages, assignments, letters of attorney to convey lands and other official public records.

These land records, dating back to 1962, will now be made available online thanks to Granicus, the county's choice for their secure records modernization partner. Granicus works with over 4,000 public sector organizations to create seamless digital experiences between government and their citizens. Hudson County chose Granicus' Land and Vitals Records Management solution due to its simplified searching and reporting process, public viewing capabilities and disaster recovery functionality.

"Residents are accustomed to accessing information online from their private sector service providers and, as a result, have come to expect that level of service delivery, speed and transparency from government," said Hudson County Register Diane Coleman. "Hudson County is taking the important step of digitizing records to meet modern citizen expectations and allow for greater flexibility in accessing property records. This step is also part of the County's overall Disaster Recovery Plan; in the event our physical records are destroyed, our records are preserved in a digital format."

"We are pleased to assist the Hudson County Register's Office with its goal of better serving their constituents as well as increasing access to public records and providing an additional layer of disaster recovery," said Mike Battaglia managing director of Granicus Land and Vitals Division. "By automating the management of public records, Granicus solutions reduce the time-intense manual process of document creation and storage."

Citizens can find more information at hudsoncountyregister.org or visit the Hudson County Register's Office located at 257 Cornelison Ave., 2nd Floor Jersey City, NJ 07302.

About the Hudson County Register's Office

The mission of the Hudson County Register's Office is to record, file and preserve all formal written documents, which affect real property. The office's goal is to provide professional and efficient service to the residents of Hudson County utilizing innovative technology and convenient service options. For more information, visit hudsoncountyregister.org.

About Granicus

Granicus provides technology and services that empower government organizations to create seamless digital experiences for the people they serve. By offering the industry's leading cloud-based solutions for communications, content management, meeting and agenda management, and digital services to over 4,000 public sector organizations, Granicus helps turn government missions into quantifiable realities. Granicus products connect more than 185 million people, creating a powerful network to enhance citizen engagement. By optimizing decision-making processes, Granicus strives to help government see better outcomes and a greater impact for the citizens they serve. For more information, visit granicus.com.

