Hudson Robotics and Art Robbins Instruments Strengthens Portfolio with Acquisition of Tomtec Inc.

SPRINGFIELD, N.J. and HAMDEN, Conn., Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hudson Robotics and Art Robbins Instruments ("Hudson" or "HR"), a global laboratory automation solutions provider, and Argosy Healthcare Partners portfolio company, has acquired Tomtec Inc. ("Tomtec"). Tomtec is a provider of automated liquid handling instruments primarily used for sample preparation in mass spectrometry.

The transaction expands Hudson's liquid handling capabilities by adding an additional 96-head automated liquid handler and provides an entry point into the sample preparation segment for bioanalytic segments within the life sciences research and development (R&D) market. The combined company of Tomtec and Hudson will leverage the robust liquid handling instrumentation portfolio of Tomtec with HR's engineering expertise in creating integrated automation solutions, that together, will help automate more customer workflows in new markets.

"We are thrilled to partner with Tomtec. The acquisition aligns with our vision of expanding our liquid handling portfolio both in terms of capabilities and new addressable markets to enable us to bring Hudson's core strength in integration and automation to bear with a broader set of instrumentation and to new customers," said Andrew Witschi, CEO of Hudson.

"I am excited to join the Hudson team and continue building on the legacy of Tomtec," said Tomtec CEO and Board Member of Hudson, Sal Iacono. "The microplate handling robots and additional automation technology of Hudson combined with the Quadra4 and Tomtec instrumentation will help bring new solutions to our core mass spectrometry market to help our customers be more productive. I look forward to contributing to the growth initiatives of the company to create value for our customers and stakeholders."

Hudson, formed in 2022 through the combination of Hudson Robotics and Art Robbins Instruments, and headquartered in Springfield, New Jersey, designs and assembles liquid handling, microplate automation, laboratory robotics, customized software-driven laboratory automation solutions and consumables. Hudson's instruments are used in drug discovery, clinical research, protein crystallization, high throughput experimentation and pharmaceutical development. HR sells its software, instruments, consumables, and workstations primarily to the pharma, biopharma, academic and OEM end markets.

Tomtec Inc., founded in 1967, and headquartered in Hamden, CT, is focused on the development, manufacturing, and sale of standardized laboratory automation instrumentation such as the Quadra and Harvester instruments as well as consumable tips supported by service. The Company serves customers within life sciences distribution, diagnostics, biopharma, government and academia that are focused on the mass spectrometry segment.

Argosy Healthcare Partners ("AHP") is a lower middle market private equity firm dedicated to healthcare. AHP partners with founder owned healthcare businesses anywhere in the US with $1.0 – $3.0 million of EBITDA and executes control transactions. AHP is a platform built for founder-owned companies to support their culture, reinvest in their business, and help accelerate growth.

