HUDSONVILLE ICE CREAM PARTNERS WITH ALBANESE WORLD'S BEST® FOR THE FLAVOR OF SUMMER 2026: DIRT CAKE ICE CREAM WITH GUMMI CHILLER WORMS®

Chewy gummi worms in ice cream is one flavor combo you have to taste to believe

HOLLAND, Mich., March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Make room in the freezer—Dirt Cake ice cream is here and it's unlike anything you've ever tasted before for one simple reason. The ice cream flavor everyone wants to try this summer combines creamy and delicious real ice cream with gummi candies that actually stay chewy.

Hudsonville Ice Cream launches Dirt Cake ice cream with Albanese World’s Best® Gummi Chiller Worms® that stay chewy when frozen

A new remix on the classic dirt cake dessert, Dirt Cake ice cream from Hudsonville Ice Cream is a vanilla and chocolate pudding flavored ice cream with cream-filled chocolate cookies and Albanese World's Best® Gummi Chiller Worms®. These Gummi Chiller Worms® were specially made to stay chewy like the Albanese World's Best® gummies you love, even after they are frozen in ice cream.

"Part of making great ice cream is experimenting with flavors and mix-ins that surprise people in the best way," said Joel Ancrile, brand lead for Hudsonville Ice Cream. "We've been perfecting our recipes for 100 years, and this collaboration with Albanese gives us the chance to recreate a dessert people already love in a way that's never been done before, with chewy gummi worms swirled right into the ice cream."

"We are always focused on making the best food for people to enjoy and that starts with anticipating what consumers will want long before they ask for it," said Bethany Albanese, Co-President of Albanese Confectionery. "We pioneered our chiller technology back in 2010 to create a gummi that holds its flavor and texture in ice cream, setting the stage for experiences like this. Partnering with another family-owned company that shares our passion for quality and creativity allows us to bring that innovation to life."

Dirt Cake ice cream will be available at Walmart, Kroger, Meijer, Hy-Vee, Hannaford, Family Fare, D&W, Food City, Schnucks, Lowe's Foods and other independent grocers.

Beyond shopping at a nearby grocery store, fans who want to try Dirt Cake ice cream for themselves can win a special bounty box, including Dirt Cake, a selection of other favorite flavors, and an Albanese Confectionary gift card at hudsonvillerewards.com.

Other new flavors from Hudsonville Ice Cream this spring are Brownie Sundae, a rich vanilla ice cream with chocolate brownie chunks, rainbow sprinkles and a delicious fudge swirl, and Fruit Smoothie Bars, made with a refreshing blend of strawberry, orange and mango fruit sherbets and inspired by Tropical Twist, a former summer Limited Edition flavor.

Find these flavors near you at hudsonvilleicecream.com.

About Hudsonville Ice Cream

Hudsonville makes real premium ice cream you can enjoy every day. Founded in Michigan 100 years ago, Hudsonville Ice Cream combines time-tested recipes with fresh milk and cream from local farms and other delicious ingredients to make the favorite flavors that have been loved for generations. This family-owned and operated company has revolutionized how ice cream is made, with the most progressive ice cream manufacturing facility in the country. Learn more at hudsonvilleicecream.com.

Media Contact:

Lindsay Wyskowski

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SOURCE Hudsonville Ice Cream