HUEY MAGOO'S EXPANDS IN TEXAS AND ALABAMA WITH NEW 12 RESTAURANT AGREEMENT

Fast Casual Chicken Tenders Brand Accelerates National Expansion and Prepares for a Banner Year of Growth with Experienced Multi-Unit Franchisees

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Huey Magoo's, known for its premium, hand-crafted chicken tenders, "The Filet Mignon of Chicken®," has signed a development agreement totaling 12 restaurants, marking the brand's entry into Texas and expanding its presence in Alabama. The deal includes eight restaurants across the North Dallas market and four in Birmingham, accelerating Huey Magoo's nationwide expansion.

"This agreement reflects the continued strong interest we're seeing from experienced multi-unit franchisees who recognize the strength of our model and the depth of support behind it," said Andy Howard, President and CEO of Huey Magoo's. "We're proud to introduce the Huey Magoo's experience to new Texas and Alabama communities with such a strong franchise group."

The company's strong development momentum is driven by a proven, scalable model supported by an experienced executive team. This approach recently attracted the Jha Rajput Patel group, which has committed to developing eight restaurants across North Dallas, Texas, and four in the Birmingham, Alabama, market. Led by managing partners Abdhesh "AJ" Jha, Abhisek "AB" Rajput and Gopal Patel, the group brings experience spanning restaurant operations, transportation and logistics, real estate and multi-unit franchise ownership. Collectively, they have owned and operated multiple businesses, including franchise locations for other brands, and have an impressive track record of scaling teams and systems across markets.

"We were looking for a brand with a high-quality product, strong business model and a leadership team that truly supports its franchisees," said Rajput. "Huey Magoo's delivers on all three. We see real opportunity for growth and look forward to becoming long-term partners in each of the communities we serve."

The new development agreement builds on a landmark year of growth for Huey Magoo's. In 2025, the brand introduced a condensed 1,500-square-foot prototype that reduces buildout costs and speeds development, opening the door to smaller real estate options. Huey Magoo's also launched its Magoo's Rewards loyalty program, which saw strong early adoption among guests. The brand continued evolving its menu with the debut of Grilled Tender Bites and an expanded specialty handcrafted lemonade program, reinforcing its commitment to menu innovation while maintaining the quality and flavor fans know and expect.

Huey Magoo's is rapidly expanding nationwide and is on track to reach 100 locations in 2026. With more than 85 locations across 12 states and an average unit volume of $2.1 million*, the brand offers a proven, scalable model supported by an experienced executive team. Franchisees commit to opening three stores over three years, helping build a strong local presence. Ideal candidates have restaurant experience or an operating partner who does. To learn more, visit hueymagoos.com/franchising or contact David Boatright at [email protected]. *Per Item 19 of the 2025 FDD

ABOUT HUEY MAGOO'S

Huey Magoo's is known for its uncompromising commitment to quality, serving premium, hand-crafted chicken tenders made from the best 3 percent of the chicken—the tenderloin—for unmatched taste and texture. Every tender is 24-hour marinated and hand-breaded or grilled and can be "sauced" and tossed with bold, fresh flavors.

Guests can customize their experience with tender meals, fresh-made salads, sandwiches, wraps and 9 signature sauces and dips. House-made specialties include hand-spun chips, freshly prepared coleslaw, banana pudding and signature dips like Magoo's, Spicy Magoo's and Ranch.

Founded in 2004, Huey Magoo's is one of the fastest-growing fast-casual brands, earning multiple awards for its bold flavors and quality. With locations in 12 states and growing, Huey Magoo's continues to bring premium ingredients and exceptional hospitality nationwide. Guests can order through Huey Magoo's mobile app for easy pickup, delivery and rewards tracking. For more information, visit HueyMagoos.com .

