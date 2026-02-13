HUEY MAGOO'S EXPANDS WITH NEW LOCATION IN MIAMI, FL BRINGING THE MOST FLAVORFUL HAND-CRAFTED CHICKEN TENDERS TO MORE GUESTS

Fast-Growing Chicken Tenders Brand Continues Rapid Expansion, Offering More Ways to Personalize with Hand-Breaded and Grilled Options, House-Made Sauces and Other Made-In-House Menu Items

MIAMI, Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The wait is over. Huey Magoo's – the fast-casual brand famous for its bold flavors and hand-crafted chicken tenders, is bringing its fan-favorite tenders to North Miami, FL with the grand opening of its newest location. Huey Magoo's expands its commitment to bold flavors, fresh ingredients, and made-to-order meals with the opening of its 86th restaurant nationwide. Every tender starts with the best 3 percent of the chicken—the tenderloin—and is served hand-breaded, 24-hour marinated and grilled, or "sauced" and tossed in buffalo, sweet red chili , lemon pepper or garlic parmesan for maximum flavor.

To celebrate the grand opening, Huey Magoo's North Miami will host a ribbon cutting ceremony in March. The celebration will feature Y-100 onsite with a live DJ to keep the energy high, a fun photo booth for guests, and major giveaways throughout the event, making it a can't miss community celebration for fans, families, and chicken tender lovers alike.

The 2,400 square-foot restaurant features indoor and outdoor dining, offering guests a variety of convenient ways to enjoy their meal, including takeout, catering, and online ordering through the Huey Magoo's mobile app, website, and third-party delivery services such as DoorDash and Uber Eats. This location is operated by franchisees Frank Hennessey, Harry Dixon and Henry Dixon and is the fourth of nine Huey Magoo's stores the group will open across Broward and Dade Counties.

"Opening our fourth Huey Magoo's location is an exciting milestone for our team," said franchisee Henry Dixon. "Each restaurant represents our dedication to delivering great food and a great guest experience, and we're incredibly proud to continue growing with the brand. The support from the community has been outstanding, and we look forward to bringing even more guests the quality and hospitality that Huey Magoo's is known for."

The menu includes a robust selection of customizable options including fresh-made salads, sandwiches, wraps and the most popular choice, tender meals. Guests can also enjoy hand-spun chips, freshly prepared coleslaw, banana pudding, and house-made specialty dips—including Magoo's, Spicy Magoo's, and Ranch—showcasing the brand's commitment to quality and freshness. These selections complement a wider variety of flavors - an additional six signature dips (buffalo, honey mustard, bbq, garlic parmesan, sweet red chili, and bleu cheese), and sides available to customize every meal.

Huey Magoo's also recently introduced its all-new Grilled Tender Bites, a high-protein, snackable addition made from the best 3% of the chicken—the tenderloin. Marinated for 24 hours and grilled for maximum flavor, Grilled Tender Bites deliver the same juicy, premium taste in a convenient, on-the-go format, now available at the North Miami location and nationwide.

There's even more to love with the recent launch of the Magoo's Rewards™ loyalty program, where members earn points toward free food with every purchase. New users receive a free three-piece tender meal with a beverage purchase to redeem within 30 days. Members earn 10 points per $1 spent, with catering orders earning one point per $1, making every meal—whether a quick bite or a group gathering—more rewarding. The Huey Magoo's mobile app makes ordering, tracking rewards, and accessing exclusive offers easier than ever.

"Our second Miami location underscores the strong momentum behind Huey Magoo's and the expanding demand we're seeing across South Florida," said Andy Howard, President and Chief Executive Officer of Huey Magoo's. "Miami is more than a key growth market for us; it's where I grew up, and it's deeply rewarding to see our strategic vision come to life in a place that shaped me. This opening reflects the strength of our franchise partners, the consistency of our operations, and the confidence we have in building a long-term, meaningful presence in Miami."

Huey Magoo's North Miami location is now open at 13256 Biscayne Blvd. North Miami, FL 33181. Hours of operation are Sunday-Thursday 11 a.m.- 10 p.m., Friday-Saturday 11 a.m.- 12 a.m. For more information, visit HueyMagoos.com , to download the app, click here or contact the restaurant directly at 305-676-0165.

MORE ABOUT HUEY MAGOO'S

Huey Magoo's is known for its uncompromising commitment to quality, serving premium, hand-crafted chicken tenders made from the best 3 percent of the chicken—the tenderloin—for unmatched taste and texture. Every tender is hand-breaded, 24-hour marinated and grilled or "sauced" and tossed for bold, fresh flavors.

Guests can customize their experience with tender meals, fresh-made salads, sandwiches, wraps and 10 signature sauces and dips. House-made specialties include hand-spun chips, freshly prepared coleslaw, banana pudding and signature dips like Magoo's, Spicy Magoo's and Ranch.

Founded in 2004, Huey Magoo's is one of the fastest-growing fast-casual brands, earning multiple awards for its bold flavors and quality. With locations in 12 states and growing, Huey Magoo's continues to bring premium ingredients and exceptional hospitality nationwide. Guests can order through Huey Magoo's mobile app for easy pickup, delivery and rewards tracking. For more information, visit HueyMagoos.com.

