FanDuel Casino will be the first to debut the HUFF N' PUFF™ family of slot games from Light & Wonder.

JERSEY CITY. N.J., Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, FanDuel, a premier online gaming company in North America, announced the launch of Light & Wonder's Huff N' More Puff slot game, exclusively on FanDuel Casino. Huff N' More Puff will be available on FanDuel Casino in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Michigan, West Virginia, Connecticut and Ontario beginning February 4, 2025.

HUFF N’ MORE PUFF™ Slot Arrives Online Exclusively at FanDuel Casino

The online launch of Huff N' More Puff combines one of America's favorite slot games with the industry's best promotions, giving online slot lovers a top-tier experience which can only be found on FanDuel Casino. Players join the Big Bad Wolf in a quest for prizes as he huffs and puffs to blow down houses to reveal rewards and prizes for real money.

"The Huff N' Puff family of slots is one of the most popular slot series on the casino floor, and we are excited to bring it exclusively to FanDuel Casino customers," says Ian O'Reilly, FanDuel Casino Product Senior Director. "Offering our players beloved and exclusive games is a top priority for us, and bringing Huff N' Puff to FanDuel Casino helps us continue to grow our iGaming product while offering our players more ways to win."

Vegas Matt, FanDuel Casino's ambassador, is ecstatic that one of the most popular slots in the world, Huff N' More Puff, is joining FanDuel Casino's exclusive game roster. "I have been playing the Huff N' Puff game family on the casino floor for years, and I am so excited I will now be able to play online at FanDuel Casino. The game is virtually identical to the casino floor with one extremely exciting difference, you can buy a bonus! It's an absolute game changer."

"We are honored to partner with FanDuel Casino to bring the Huff N' Puff family of slot games to the iGaming space," says Dana Jackel, VP Commercial & US Managing Director at Light & Wonder. "Creating immersive content that forges lasting connections with players is core to our DNA. The Huff N' Puff brand represents one of our top brick-and-mortar game families and we are ecstatic to work with FanDuel Casino to bring this series to life."

For more information on FanDuel Casino, visit https://casino.fanduel.com/ .

All ™ notices signify marks registered by Light & Wonder, Inc., or one of its subsidiaries.

