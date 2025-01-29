Huffman Family Brands Raises Over $300,000 for Children's Charities in 2024

Spearheaded Through Flagship Brand, Celebree School, the Early Childhood Education Franchise Delivers on Promise to Make a Difference, Sets Sights on More Impact in 2025

Strengthens Partnership with Ronald McDonald House Charities

Taps into Passionate Franchisee Network to Bring Communities Together Through Giving

BALTIMORE, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Huffman Family Brands (HFB) is proud to announce a record-breaking year of giving, with over $303,000 donated to children's charities nationwide in 2024. The donations represent the collective efforts of its flagship brand Celebree School, Caliday, and the Huffman Family Foundation, cementing the brands' commitment to giving back and supporting children and families in every community across the country.

Major Milestones in 2024

The Fifth Annual Huffman Family Brands Charity Golf Tournament raised more than $90,000 for children’s hospitals across the country, making it the franchise’s largest single fundraising event of the year.

Crossing the $300,000 Mark: HFB surpassed its previous year's record of $215,000 , marking a significant milestone in its charitable giving with a multitude of local and national fundraising initiatives benefiting organizations including, but not limited to the Rollins-Luetkemeyer Foundation, the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Maryland , Phoenix , and Houston , the Leukemia Research Foundation of Delaware , the Loyola University Ridle & Mahoney Fund and Next One Up.

HFB surpassed its previous year's record of , marking a significant milestone in its charitable giving with a multitude of local and national fundraising initiatives benefiting organizations including, but not limited to the Rollins-Luetkemeyer Foundation, the Ronald McDonald House Charities of , , and , the Leukemia Research Foundation of , the Ridle & Mahoney Fund and Next One Up. Strengthened Partnership with Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC): Founder and CEO Richard Huffman joined the board of the Ronald McDonald House of Maryland in 2023, reinforcing Celebree School's commitment to its partnership with the organization. Over the past year, the brand has strengthened its relationship with RMHC by collaborating with its Maryland chapter and organizing tours of more than 10 Ronald McDonald Houses nationwide. These tours introduced franchisees to RMHC's mission, paving the way for future engagement as Celebree schools open in more communities.

Founder and CEO joined the board of the Ronald McDonald House of in 2023, reinforcing Celebree School's commitment to its partnership with the organization. Over the past year, the brand has strengthened its relationship with RMHC by collaborating with its chapter and organizing tours of more than 10 Ronald McDonald Houses nationwide. These tours introduced franchisees to RMHC's mission, paving the way for future engagement as Celebree schools open in more communities. Creative Fundraising Efforts: The Fifth Annual Huffman Family Brands Charity Golf Tournament raised more than $90,000 for children's hospitals across the country, making it the franchise's largest single fundraising event of the year.

The Fifth Annual Huffman Family Brands Charity Golf Tournament raised more than for children's hospitals across the country, making it the franchise's largest single fundraising event of the year. Teegan's Tee Off: With a commitment to everyone that is part of the HFB family, this year the brand committed to being the presenting sponsor at Teegan's Tee Off. Founded by Celebree School employee, Chelsea Barnett and her partner Logan Etzler , who went through the devastating loss of their four-day old child, the charity raises money for local families who have recently experienced a similar loss or are experiencing an extended stay in the NICU. If a family is not found, all proceeds are donated to Project Sweet Peas, The Preeclampsia Foundation, and March of Dimes.

Celebree School franchise partners played an active role by participating in fundraising efforts, including hosting Ronald McDonald House tours and in-market meetings at RMHC locations where corporate team members and franchisees joined forces up to serve meals to families in need. As pillars in their community, Celebree School franchisees have a deep-rooted commitment to local philanthropic efforts including Mohammad Ali, owner of Celebree School of Alexandria, who, after reading the story of a family that fled Ukraine, offered them a full scholarship to give their son the opportunity to attend preschool. Another franchisee, Kate Mulcahy the Owner of the Celebree Schools of Tysons-Jones Branch and National Landing, has a deep-rooted philanthropic relationship with the Children's National Hospital in Washington D.C., where she serves as a committee member.

"Giving back is a core part of our mission, and we're proud of the impact we've made in 2024," said Richard Huffman, Founder and CEO of Huffman Family Brands. "The Ronald McDonald House Charities partnership has been transformative, allowing us to engage our franchisee's, brand partners and communities in meaningful ways. In 2025, we're committed to not only meeting but surpassing the bar we've set for ourselves, as we strive to make an even greater difference for children and families."

Focus for 2025

Building on the momentum of 2024, HFB is setting ambitious goals for the year ahead, aiming to exceed its $300,000 milestone while continuing its focus on partnerships with RMHC. A meeting between Celebree School and RMHC Global in early 2025 marked the start of exciting plans to strengthen this relationship further as Celebree continues to grow as an emerging brand.

Huffman Family Brands is deeply committed to empowering communities through its platform, leveraging expertise and resources to drive meaningful change across the nation. At the heart of this mission are Celebree franchisees, who are more than business owners—they are dedicated community members with a passion for making a difference.

For those who share this vision, Celebree School offers an unmatched opportunity. With over 30 years of experience, a proven business model, and a strong culture of support, franchisees gain access to the tools and systems needed to excel in the rewarding field of early childhood education. Whether pursuing single-unit or multi-unit ownership, Celebree provides the perfect foundation for individuals eager to create lasting, positive impacts in their communities.

For more information on Huffman Family Brands, please visit: https://huffmanfamilybrands.com/

For more information on Celebree School franchising opportunities, visit https://www.celebree.com/franchising/.

About Huffman Family Brands

Huffman Family Brands (HFB) is a unified platform company dedicated to fostering social development, innovation, and community empowerment through its portfolio of powerful and beloved brands. Led by founder Richard Huffman, HFB builds on decades of success with brands like Celebree School, Caliday School Age Programs, Celebree Enterprise, and more. Together, all operating brands under HFB provide early childhood education, enrichment programs, franchise opportunities, and philanthropic support to communities across the United States. With over 150 locations open or in development in 15 states, Huffman Family Brands continues to lead the way in supporting families, entrepreneurs, and communities. For more information, visit huffmanfamilybrands.com.

About Celebree School

Founded in 1994, Celebree School is a leader in early childhood education that provides infant and toddler care, preschool, before and aftercare, and summer camp programs. With a mission to Grow People Big and Small™, Celebree School believes success in early childhood development is equal parts curriculum and connection. Each school employs a customized program that addresses the physical, social, emotional, and academic needs of children and follows applicable state guidelines. In 2019, Celebree School launched its franchise offering. In 2024, Celebree School's founder, Richard Huffman, launched a new parent company called Huffman Family Brands, merging Celebree affiliated concepts under one multi-brand company structure. Learn more about how we grow confident children who are prepared for school and life at Celebree.com. Connect with us on Facebook , Instagram , and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Celebree School