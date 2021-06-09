Huge Growth In Esports Betting Has Given Rise To New and Lucrative Markets For Online Gambling

PALM BEACH, Fla., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Online entertainment has become a popular pastime for millions of people in 2021, and the trend is still growing. As more and more people try to distance themselves from others physically, the demand for online shopping, streaming services, and social media has increased. This social distancing trend has also forced many casino players to stay away from land-based operators and explore online platforms to satisfy their desire to enjoy casino games. In 2020, online gambling reported a significant boom, with many players betting on jackpot village and similar platforms despite the temporary suspension of sports. However, the temporary suspension of sports also contributed to the eSports industry's growth amidst the chaos. Last year's sports suspension left most fans craving for other entertainment options and competitions like esports. Punters were also able to have fun with esports betting through virtually held tournaments, while the usual sports betting was halted. A report from Market Research said that The global eSports Betting market size is projected to reach US$ 18499.0 million by 2026, from US$ 7758.6 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 13.67% during 2021-2026. Active gaming and tech companies in the markets today include: Esports Technologies (NASDAQ: EBET), Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL), Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ: GNOG), fuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO), MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM).

All indicators show that Online Gambling Is Growing and will continue to do so in the next several years. A report from The Game Haus, said "The huge growth in esports has given rise to new markets for online gambling, with high-stakes events available for betting worldwide. Today, leading online bookmakers are not only offering traditional sports like football, cricket, and tennis but also esports tournaments for games like League of Legends. Esports accessibility is also creating many opportunities for various gaming companies and fans. Last year, most people relied on technology and fast internet, incorporating everything from instant messaging applications to video call software. That allowed professional players and tournament organizers to communicate effectively, attract an online audience and run live streams. The esports market was around the billion-dollar mark annual revenue in 2019, and it has continued growing over the last year. The audience numbers are also growing bigger every year, with… millions of fans and steamers are joining to enjoy the playthroughs, esports, and live streams."

Esports Technologies (NASDAQ: EBET) – BREAKING NEWS - Esports Technologies' Enhanced Wagering Platform Launches in Brazil - Home to Roughly 81 Million Gamers, Brazil is set to Become One of the Largest Esports Betting Markets in the World - Esports Technologies , a leading global provider of advanced esports wagering products and technology, today announced the launch of its international consumer platform, Gogawi, in Brazil. Gogawi.com , which recently also launched in Japan and Thailand , is an immersive betting destination offering wagering on the top esports tournaments and matches with market leading odds.

It's believed Gogawi will bring a powerful and dynamic platform built for esports betting to the Brazilian market, which is expected to become one of the country's most popular sports categories over the next few years. Tournaments and competitions featuring the top teams and players will be able to vie for large cash prizes in games such as League of Legends, CO:GO, Dota 2, FIFA 21, and Call of Duty. On Gogawi.com, fans and bettors in Brazil can now watch matches, see odds, and place bets in real time.

Brazil -- Latin America's largest country by population -- represents Gogawi's first introduction to the Latin American market, selected for its rapidly growing esports fan base and interest in igaming. According to PwC's 19th Global Entertainment Survey , Brazil is Latin America's leading gaming market, ranked 13th in the world. Throughout the pandemic the nation's esports sector has skyrocketed and is expected to continue growing rapidly with total gaming revenue predicted to reach $ 1.17 billion dollars by 2023 . Additionally, as the country moves towards regulation and licensing of igaming, the igaming industry in Brazil could reach $101 billion industry by 2024 , according to BtoBet.

Aaron Speach, Esports Technologies CEO, said, "Brazil is on the precipice of becoming an esports betting giant, and as such I am delighted to see Gogawi available to Brazilian esports fans and bettors. Brazilian esports has taken off, with a record-breaking number of people viewing major tournaments and competitions, like the Brazilian League of Legends Championship. With this increase in esports popularity and engagement from fans we are excited to bring an innovative and dynamic layer of engagement to esports competitions in Brazil, giving fans a chance to win big."

Esports Technologies relaunched Gogawi in March 2021. One of many key upgrades to the platform is its partnering with the payment services solutions Apcopay, Astropay, and CoinDirect, all which aim to provide more deposit and withdrawal options and aim for faster settlement times. Learn more about the other updates made to the Gogawi platform here . READ THIS AND MORE NEWS FOR EBET BY VISITING: https://esportstechnologies.com/news/

In other entertainment and gaming recent news of interest:

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL), an esports entertainment and online gambling company, recently announced the closing of its acquisition of Helix eSports LLC ("Helix eSports") and ggCircuit LLC ("ggCircuit").

"With the completed acquisition of Helix and ggCircuit, we have created the most diversified, US-listed esports entertainment asset in the entire ecosystem," stated Grant Johnson, CEO of Esports Entertainment Group. "These acquisitions significantly strengthen our Play, Watch, Bet Strategy, adding state-of-the-art esports entertainment centers, an esports-focused vertical enterprise software business, a best-in-class esports analytics platform, and a player-vs-player skill-based wagering platform to our diversified asset base. Together with what we have already built, Esports Entertainment Group has unparalleled scale, and we are on our way to becoming a global industry leader."

Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ: GNOG) recently increased their assortment of games offered in Michigan with the launch of International Game Technology's (IGT) slot and table games on GoldenNuggetCasino.com

The four time "Operator of the Year" winner and 2021 "Mobile Operator of the Year" is extending its current game portfolio by offering over 50 additional games, including player favorite slots like "Cleopatra" and the innovative "Wheel of Fortune Megaways" slot game, where players have over a hundred thousand ways to win.

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO), the leading sports-first live TV streaming platform, recently announced additional programming details around its exclusive live streaming rights to the Qatar World Cup 2022 Qualifying matches of South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL).

fuboTV will launch a dedicated CONMEBOL experience where subscribers can seamlessly stream all qualifying matches and shoulder programming. To enhance the 70 live CONMEBOL qualifying matches, fuboTV will produce a full slate of original programming including pre-match, half-time and post-match shows. All programming, which will be available in English and Spanish, kicks off with the upcoming window of CONMEBOL qualifying matches on June 3. Several additional match windows will be held throughout 2021 and into early 2022.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) and MGM Growth Properties LLC ("MGP") recently announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement whereby MGP will purchase the real estate assets associated with MGM Springfield in Western Massachusetts. MGM Resorts will lease the property from MGP and continue to operate the property following the consummation of the transaction, with no expected change to its employees, vendors, customers, and the community.

MGP will pay total consideration of approximately $400 million in cash (which may include cash on hand or cash from financings, including borrowings under MGP's revolving credit facility).

MGM Springfield will be added to the existing Master Lease between MGM Resorts and MGP, and the rent payment to MGP will increase by $30 million, of which $27 million will be base rent and $3 million will be percentage rent. The sale is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021, subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.



DISCLAIMER: FN Media Group LLC (FNM), which owns and operates Financialnewsmedia.com and MarketNewsUpdates.com, is a third-party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. Except as set forth below, FNM is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein. FNM and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. FNM's market updates, news alerts and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material. All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks. All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release. FNM is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks. For current services performed FNM was compensated two thousand five hundred and ninety-five dollars by Esports Technologies Inc. for news coverage of the current press releases issued by Esports Technologies Inc. FNM HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.



This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or Form 1-K, as applicable, and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and FNM undertakes no obligation to update such statements.



Contact:

Media Contact email: [email protected]

+1(561)325-8757

SOURCE FinancialNewsMedia.com