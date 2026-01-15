Hugel accelerates global value creation with U.S.-led growth strategy

- President and Global CEO Carrie Strom outlines mid-term growth strategy including global vision, U.S. channel strategy, and portfolio expansion

- Hugel targets KRW900 billion in total net sales and 30% of sales from U.S. by 2028

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hugel, Inc., a leading global medical aesthetics company publicly traded in South Korea, has outlined its vision to transform from the leading Korean toxin company into a leader in global aesthetics. Having firmly established the presence of K-aesthetics in the U.S., the world's largest botulinum toxin market, the company will increase investment in the critical U.S. market, including the introduction of a hybrid sales model later this year. This strategy is aimed at expanding customer adoption and enhancing profitability.

Carrie Strom, Global CEO of Hugel, presents at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on January 15

Hugel unveiled the plans while presenting at the Asia-Pacific track of the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference held in San Francisco on January 15. The annual conference is the world's largest healthcare investment symposium, bringing together global pharmaceutical and biotech companies to share industry trends and business strategies.

"As we build the U.S. operation and increase our strategic investments globally, we are targeting KRW900 billion in annual net sales by 2028, with the U.S. representing more than 30% of the global revenue mix. A critical part of the plan is our innovative U.S. hybrid sales model, which enhances our partnership with our U.S. distributor while also introducing a direct sales team. This model, focused on clear customer segmentation and alignment, will allow us to expand breadth and depth while delivering attractive operating margins," Hugel's President and Global CEO Carrie Strom said during the presentation.

Following U.S. FDA approval in 2024, Hugel started sales of its botulinum toxin product in the U.S. last year through its local partner BENEV. Starting later this year, Hugel will adopt a hybrid sales approach, operating both partner-led distribution and direct sales. Under this strategy, Hugel aims to substantially enhance profitability while achieving robust revenue growth. The company targets a 10% market share in the U.S. by 2028 and 14% by 2030.

In addition to the U.S. commercial strategy, Hugel is also focusing on expanding its product portfolio in key markets like Korea and the U.S. to create synergies with its flagship offerings. The company will pursue strategic business development initiatives such as in-licensing and co-promotion. These efforts are aimed at addressing growing demand in the skin booster segment and building an aesthetics portfolio optimized for global markets.

"By expanding our global market share with a strong focus on the U.S., we will accelerate Hugel's global business transformation and drive revenue growth through tangible outcomes such as portfolio optimization. We also remain firmly committed to maintaining a solid financial structure, including securing industry-leading operating profits," Strom added.

About Hugel

Established in 2001, Hugel is a global leader in medical aesthetics, specializing in the production of injectables for skin rejuvenation, including botulinum toxin, hyaluronic acid fillers, and skin boosters, as well as absorbable sutures and cosmetic products. With a proven track record of safety and quality, Hugel is deeply committed to advancing the industry through robust medical affairs, comprehensive training programs, and dynamic industry forums.

Over the past 20 years, the company has built a presence in approximately 70 countries and operates nine global subsidiaries across the U.S., Australia, Canada, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Thailand. Leveraging strong industry momentum, Hugel is well-positioned for continued growth and market expansion worldwide.

