Hugel wins UAE approval for botulinum toxin Botulax

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hugel Inc., a leading global medical aesthetics company chaired by Suk Cha, said on Wednesday it received approval for its botulinum toxin Botulax with aesthetic and therapeutic applications from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on January 20, achieving a significant milestone for the company's global expansion.

The approval of Botulax in 50IU, 100IU, and 200IU covers five aesthetic and medical indications: eyelid spasm; crow's feet; glabellar lines; upper extremity muscle spasticity after stroke; and cerebral palsy adduction deformity in children.

The company plans to officially release the toxin Botulax in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) at the end of April. Medica Group, Hugel's aesthetic toxin distribution partner headquartered in the UAE with branches in Saudi Arabia and Lebanon, will lead the sales in MENA with its strong regional networks.

Hugel will accelerate its market expansion with unique sales and marketing strategies in the region. Building on the success of its hyaluronic acid dermal filler Revolax, which won approval in the UAE in 2023, the company will strengthen its comprehensive medical aesthetic portfolios.

The MENA represents one of the fastest-growing markets for medical aesthetics, driven by robust economic growth, favorable demographic trends, increasing social media engagement, and rising demand for aesthetic treatments. Hugel is preparing for the approval process of its toxin in other MENA countries such as Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

"We are excited about the growth potential in the MENA market with the approval for Botulax with aesthetic and therapeutic indications. Hugel will expand its business through the high quality of the toxin and Medica Group's comprehensive understanding of the market and its active partnerships combined with the regional networks," a Hugel official said.

About Hugel

Established in 2001, Hugel is a global leader in medical aesthetics, specializing in the production of injectables for skin rejuvenation, including botulinum toxin, hyaluronic acid fillers, and skin boosters, as well as absorbable sutures and cosmetic products. As the market leader in injectable aesthetics in South Korea, Hugel is the only South Korean company with regulatory approvals in the world's three largest botulinum toxin markets: the US, China, and Europe. With a proven track record of safety and quality, Hugel is deeply committed to advancing the industry through robust medical affairs, comprehensive training programs, and dynamic industry forums. Over the past 20 years, the company has built a presence in approximately 70 countries and operates eight global subsidiaries across South Korea, the US, Australia, Canada, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and Singapore. Leveraging strong industry momentum, Hugel is poised for continued growth and global market expansion.

