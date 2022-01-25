Hughes and Network Services Solutions to Deploy Enhanced Pipeline Monitoring Network

GERMANTOWN, and GAITHERSBURG, Md., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hughes Network Systems, LLC (HUGHES), an innovator in satellite and multi-transport technologies and networks for 50 years, and Network Services Solutions (NSS), a premier provider of high quality complete network solutions, today announced an eight-year agreement to upgrade, expand and manage the satellite monitoring network for a large petroleum customer of NSS. The network comprises more than 1,300 very small aperture terminals (VSATs) installed along the pipeline route, diverse network operations centers for reliability, and Ku-band capacity on the EchoStar 105 satellite.

Hughes and NSS, a wholly owned subsidiary of SatWays, have collaborated on this network since 2005. The new agreement allows for expansion of the network to meet growing demand and a system-wide upgrade to Hughes JUPITER™ technology – the de facto global standard for satellite implementations worldwide.

"At NSS, we are driven to provide affordable and simple private business networks. Thus delivering a sensible alternative for companies facing ever-growing demands for fast, reliable and secure data communication," said Ali Mohadjer, president, NSS. "Our partnership with Hughes has allowed us to deliver these high quality, turnkey VSAT solutions."

"For a critical network like an oil pipeline, a geostationary satellite service offers the ideal connectivity, with continent-wide coverage, robust capacity and an affordable cost-per-bit," said Dan Rasmussen, senior vice president, Enterprise Division at Hughes. "Our continued collaboration on this project reflects, not only the enduring value of the service we offer, but the value of our longstanding relationship in helping NSS meet their customers' needs."

