Hughes Certified as Gilbarco Managed Network Services Provider

GERMANTOWN, Md., May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hughes Network Systems, LLC (HUGHES), a leading provider of managed network services under its HughesON™ brand, has earned certification as a Gilbarco Managed Network Service Provider (MNSP). The certification authorizes the HughesON Managed SD-WAN solution using the HR4860 Secure SD-WAN Gateway or Fortigate router technology as an alternative to the Gilbarco Secure Zone router, providing a secure, PCI-compliant solution compatible with the Gilbarco Passport® Point of Sale system employed by leading retail petroleum customers.

"More than ever, retail petroleum customers rely on their networks to provide application assurance," said Dan Rasmussen, senior vice president of North America sales and marketing, Hughes. "With this certification, customers on the Gilbarco Passport system can confidently choose Hughes industry-leading SD-WAN technologies to meet the need for high performance, next-generation security and scalability to deploy new services, mobility and partner applications."

HughesON Managed Network Service offerings cover a range of solutions from self-install to fully turnkey with connectivity, installation, provisioning and on-site support. The HR4860 and Fortigate routers feature Zero Touch Provisioning (ZTP), which dramatically simplifies deployment and installation, allowing the platform to be provisioned and configured automatically, eliminating the need for manual configuration by an onsite technician. The HR4860 leverages Hughes ActiveTechnologies™, an innovative software suite that delivers automated Quality of Service (QoS) and traffic shaping that adapt to real-time broadband circuit performance, eliminating blackouts and brownouts using automatic path selection and identifying and prioritizing critical applications based on data packet behavior. HR gateway settings refine continuously based on application and network performance, making the HR4860 ideal for providing QoS on broadband networks.

As alternatives to the Gilbarco Secure Zone Router, certified HughesON SD-WAN solutions using the HR4860 or Fortigate router technology can seamlessly manage the "Gilbarco zone" in place of the current routing device.

A proven leader in managed SD-WAN, with more than 30,000 deployed SD-WAN sites, Hughes is an expert in PCI compliance and committed to a customer-first philosophy. To learn more about the award-winning HughesON Managed SD-WAN solutions, please visit https://business.hughes.com/what-we-do/networking/managed-sd-wan.

About Hughes Network Systems

Hughes Network Systems, LLC (HUGHES) is the global leader in broadband satellite technology and services for home and office. Its flagship high-speed satellite Internet service is HughesNet®, the world's largest satellite network with over 1.3 million residential and business customers across the Americas. For large enterprises and governments, the company's HughesON™ managed network services provide complete connectivity solutions employing an optimized mix of satellite and terrestrial technologies. The JUPITER™ System is the world's most widely deployed High-Throughput Satellite (HTS) platform, operating on more than 20 satellites by leading service providers, delivering a wide range of broadband enterprise, mobility and cellular backhaul applications. To date, Hughes has shipped more than 7 million terminals of all types to customers in over 100 countries, representing approximately 50 percent market share, and its technology is powering broadband services to aircraft around the world.

Headquartered outside Washington, D.C., in Germantown, Maryland, USA, Hughes operates sales and support offices worldwide, and is a wholly owned subsidiary of EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS), a premier global provider of satellite operations. For additional information about Hughes, please visit www.business.hughes.com and follow @HughesON on Twitter.

About EchoStar

EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS) is a premier global provider of satellite communication solutions. Headquartered in Englewood, Colo., and conducting business around the globe, EchoStar is a pioneer in secure communications technologies through its Hughes Network Systems and EchoStar Satellite Services business segments. For more information, visit www.echostar.com. Follow @EchoStar on Twitter.

©2019 Hughes Network Systems, LLC, an EchoStar company. Hughes and HughesNet are registered trademarks and JUPITER is a trademark of Hughes Network Systems, LLC.

