Hughes Europe Expands into Military, Defence & Government Sectors with Launch of Konnect VHTS Services in Collaboration with Telespazio

Building on successful programs with the US Department of Defense and collaboration with Telespazio to bring multi-orbit managed network solutions.

MILTON KEYNES, England, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hughes Europe, a subsidiary of Hughes Network Systems, LLC, an EchoStar company (Nasdaq: SATS), announces its strategic expansion into the Military, Defence, and Government sectors across pan-European nations. Troy Truman has joined Hughes and will act as the head of this initiative.

The initiative will meet the increasing demand for high-speed connectivity and the growing security concerns around Europe's advancing military and governmental requirements for Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) and Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLoS) connectivity, high data rate requirements of modern operations, and robust managed communication networks.

Drawing on the experience of both Hughes US Defense and Government Systems Division (DGSD) and collaborating with Telespazio, Hughes Europe's new business unit will provide leading communications solutions to government communications ministries and military operators, as well as blue light services. Introducing Fully Managed Multi-Orbit Network solution software, an SDR waveform agnostic ISR terminal, and a secure standalone 5G solution in the hope of boosting military Command, Control, and Communications in the operational environment as well as servicing the high data demands of government bodies.

Hughes Europe and Telespazio will offer cutting-edge services leveraging the innovative Eutelsat Konnect VHTS (K-VHTS) satellite. Built on the Hughes JUPITER™ System series 3, the K-VHTS satellite provides high-speed service across Europe, and the companies will utilize Hughes JUPITER terminals. As a leading service provider in the Satcom industry, Telespazio is the exclusive commercial provider for defence and governmental security services, in the whole coverage. Hughes will provide expertise in satellite broadband managed services.

Commenting on the collaboration, Chris Britton, managing director of Hughes Europe, remarked, "The Hughes JUPITER System is the de facto standard for satellite implementations worldwide. The Konnect VHTS satellite utilizes our JUPITER System, and we are thrilled to collaborate with Telespazio to deliver reliable, high-speed connectivity solutions to our customers. This announcement underscores the value of our longstanding relationship and our shared commitment to providing extraordinary technology and exceptional customer service."

Alessandro Caranci, head of Satellite Communication Line of Business at Telespazio, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "I am pleased to share with a champion like Hughes Europe the ambition to provide revolutionary services for the government and B2B market. Our respective expertise and geographic presence form the ideal basis for achieving our goals."

For further information about Hughes Europe and its secure communications solutions, please visit the website.

About Hughes Europe: Hughes Europe, a subsidiary of Hughes Network Systems, LLC, an EchoStar company (Nasdaq: SATS), is a leading provider of managed satellite and wireless communications solutions, serving a diverse range of industries across UK & Europe. With a commitment to innovation and excellence, Hughes Europe delivers secure communications anytime, anywhere.

About Telespazio: Telespazio, a Leonardo (67%) and Thales (33%) joint venture, is a leading provider of satellite services, with expertise in satellite communications, earth observation, navigation, and space infrastructure. Committed to delivering cutting-edge solutions, Telespazio serves both government and commercial customers worldwide.

SOURCE Hughes Network Systems, LLC