Hughes Helps Small Businesses Prepare for Hurricane Season

GERMANTOWN, Md., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hughes Network Systems, LLC (HUGHES), an innovator in satellite technologies and networks for 50 years, helps small businesses prepare for an active 2021 hurricane season with its subscription-based Internet backup service HughesNet® Internet Continuity and five tips for storm preparation. Each year, hurricanes pose a threat to land-based Internet access over cable, fiber, DSL, and cellular infrastructure, resulting in the loss of essential small business functions such as credit card processing and connection to web-based applications.

"Natural disasters such as hurricanes threaten land-based connections and create an urgent need for communications," said Peter Gulla, senior vice president, Hughes. "One of many advantages of satellite connectivity is that the technology is 22,000 miles above the earth – outside the impact of severe storms. HughesNet Internet Continuity uses satellites to help small businesses maintain access when wired Internet infrastructure is damaged."

Subscription-based Internet backup services, such as HughesNet Internet Continuity, help maintain operations and communication channels during unexpected outages. The HughesNet service features an Automatic Failover Router attached to both the primary terrestrial service and the satellite backup connection. If the primary service goes down, the router automatically switches connectivity from terrestrial to satellite. When the primary service is restored, it automatically switches back again.

Here are five tips to help small businesses prepare for hurricane season:

1. Create an Emergency Action Plan Checklist

It is vital to have an emergency action plan checklist to ensure fast recovery after a disaster occurs. The list should include contact details for coworkers and support services, plus log-in information for essential business functions such as web portals, social media and bank accounts.

2. Establish Roles and Responsibilities

In emergencies, it is critical to understand roles and responsibilities. Determining a clear chain of command in advance helps minimize confusion and ensure appropriate actions take place. For businesses, key roles include maintaining critical operations, contacting customers, and accounting for all employees.

3. Download & Bookmark Emergency Information Apps

In natural disasters, functioning communications services can mean the difference between life and death. Prepare ahead of time by downloading emergency notification mobile apps such as those from the American Red Cross or FEMA. It helps to bookmark websites like the National Weather Service Real-Time Spotter to track storms locally.

4. Establish Communication Channels

Some emergency notification systems broadcast alerts through text messages, while others may broadcast through phone calls. Take some time to consider which communication channel would be most effective for workers and customers. For example, it might benefit businesses with more field workers than office personnel to opt for a text-based mass notification system. Alternately, if most employees are in the office, software that includes email alerts might be more effective. Companies often choose systems that provide multi-channel communication to alert employees on all the channels they may use, including SMS text, phone/voicemail, email, and social media.

5. Make Provisions for Shelter-in-Place or Evacuation

One of the most challenging decisions people face in an emergency is whether to evacuate or shelter-in-place. It is crucial to have comprehensive plans in place for both scenarios. Ensure both home and business locations have adequate supplies, such as food, water, and safety kits. Don't forget to include technology redundancies, such as fully charged devices, extra batteries, flashlights, radios, and supplemental external power sources.

Named the Best Satellite Internet Provider of 2021 by U.S. News & World Report 360 Reviews, HughesNet connects more than 1,500,000 families and businesses across the Americas at broadband speeds in areas that wire-line providers have largely bypassed. This includes recently secured additional capacity over Puerto Rico, a region hit particularly hard by hurricanes the past few years.

To learn more about HughesNet Internet Continuity, visit internetcontinuity.hughesnet.com.

