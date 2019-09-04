Hughes In Partnership with Facebook Launches Wi-Fi Hotspots in Colombia Using Express Wi-Fi Software Platform

BOGOTÁ, Colombia, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hughes Network Systems, LLC (HUGHES), the global leader in broadband satellite networks and services, today announced a partnership with Facebook to launch Wi-Fi hotspots in Colombia, supported by the Facebook Express Wi-Fi software platform. Service providers and telecommunications integrators in Colombia can join Hughes to enable local merchants to offer affordable, high-speed Internet access to their customers on a prepaid basis anywhere in Colombia – even in the most remote and rural places – employing a compact Hughes satellite VSAT (Very Small Aperture Terminal) and Facebook's Express Wi-Fi software platform.

"Express Wi-Fi supports the Facebook Connectivity mission to bring more people online with faster Internet," said Paul Monte, technical program manager, Express Wi-Fi, Facebook. "We're excited to partner with Hughes to bring this affordable, end-to-end solution to network operators, local retailers and Internet users across Colombia."

"This combined Hughes and Facebook Wi-Fi solution makes it possible for small businesses in Colombia to monetize their own hotspots virtually anywhere, especially in places unserved or underserved by affordable Internet access," said Vinay Patel, senior director, International Division at Hughes. "We look forward to forging new relationships with service providers and integrators who want to join Hughes in supporting local communities throughout Colombia."

Facebook's Express Wi-Fi is a software platform that helps service providers build, operate, grow and monetize their Wi-Fi business in a sustainable and scalable way. Facebook partners with service providers and operators who expand the provision of fast, affordable and reliable access to the Internet over Wi-Fi supported by the Express Wi-Fi platform.

Hughes customers have deployed over 32,000 satellite-enabled Community Wi-Fi hotspots in Brazil, Indonesia, Mexico and Russia, bringing the benefits of Internet access to more than 25 million people around the world. With a Community Wi-Fi hotspot, any user can access the Internet with a Wi-Fi capable handheld or laptop, either on a prepaid or government-subsidized (USO) basis, depending on the service model. The solution can be readily deployed virtually anywhere within the satellite footprint, including areas unserved or underserved by wireline or wireless infrastructure.

For more information, please visit https://www.hughes.com/what-we-do/by-solution/satellite-enabled-community-wifi-solutions.

About Hughes Network Systems

Hughes Network Systems, LLC (HUGHES) is the global leader in broadband satellite technology and services for home and office. Its flagship high-speed satellite Internet service is HughesNet®, the world's largest satellite network with over 1.4 million residential and business customers across North and South America. For large enterprises and governments, the company's HughesON™ managed network services provide complete connectivity solutions employing an optimized mix of satellite and terrestrial technologies. The JUPITER™ System is the world's most widely deployed High-Throughput Satellite (HTS) platform, operating on more than 40 satellites by leading service providers, delivering a wide range of broadband enterprise, mobility and cellular backhaul applications. To date, Hughes has shipped more than 7 million terminals of all types to customers in over 100 countries, representing approximately 50 percent market share, and its technology is powering broadband services to aircraft around the world.

Headquartered outside Washington, D.C., in Germantown, Maryland, USA, Hughes operates sales and support offices worldwide, and is a wholly owned subsidiary of EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS), a premier global provider of satellite operations. For additional information about Hughes, please visit www.hughes.com and follow @HughesConnects on Twitter.

About EchoStar

EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS) is a premier global provider of satellite communication solutions. Headquartered in Englewood, Colo., and conducting business around the globe, EchoStar is a pioneer in secure communications technologies through its Hughes Network Systems and EchoStar Satellite Services business segments. For more information, visit www.echostar.com . Follow @EchoStar on Twitter.

©2019 Hughes Network Systems, LLC, an EchoStar company. Hughes and HughesNet are registered trademarks and JUPITER is a trademark of Hughes Network Systems, LLC.

SOURCE Hughes Network Systems, LLC

Related Links

http://www.hughes.com

