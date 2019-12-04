Hughes JUPITER System to Power Ground Network for SES-17 Satellite, Integrated with Flexible Satellite Design

GERMANTOWN, Md., Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hughes Network Systems, LLC (HUGHES), the global leader in broadband satellite networks and services, today announced that SES (Euronext Paris and Luxembourg Stock Exchange: SESG) will employ the Hughes JUPITER™ System to enable services on its SES-17 satellite, which is being built by Thales Alenia Space and expected to launch in 2021. The agreement calls for Hughes to supply its next-generation ground network system, including data centers and hub equipment, which will operate over SES-17, a satellite with a highly flexible payload optimized for aviation connectivity and other high-powered data services across the Americas, the Caribbean, and the Atlantic Ocean.

"For network operators and enterprise, aero, and maritime customers, the fully digital SES-17 spacecraft will introduce the ability to modify networks in real-time in response to changing bandwidth demands," said Elodie Viau, SES-17 System Program Lead, SES. "SES-17 will feature our Adaptive Resource Control (ARC) system, a dynamic software solution that will efficiently synchronize our space and ground resources to offer maximum agility and adaptivity to real-time changes. To turn that flexibility into reality, we needed a ground network solution that matches in terms of efficiency and performance and we will be working together with Hughes to leverage the JUPITER platform with our ARC system."

"We appreciate the opportunity to strengthen our relationship with SES by supplying the ground network to enable flexible, efficient, high-performance services on SES-17," said Royce Hernandez, senior director, Hughes. "SES's selection of our advanced JUPITER System further validates it as the worldwide platform of choice for efficient, high-performance satellite broadband solutions that will fulfill customer needs today and into the future."

The JUPITER System is the satellite platform for very small aperture terminal (VSAT) networks, designed and optimized for broadband services over both high-throughput and conventional satellites. For fixed applications, each JUPITER terminal supports 300 Mbps of throughput – ideal for applications such as cellular backhaul and Community Wi-Fi hotspots. In aero applications, the JUPITER terminal is capable of delivering speeds greater than 600 Mbps and incorporates the latest air interface standard for satellite transmissions. Supporting a superior passenger experience, the JUPITER System enables airlines to deliver uninterrupted, gate-to-gate, high-performance connectivity.

About SES

SES is the world's leading satellite operator with over 70 satellites in two different orbits, Geostationary Orbit (GEO) and Medium Earth Orbit (MEO). It provides a diverse range of customers with global video distribution and data connectivity services through two business units: SES Video and SES Networks. SES Video reaches over 355 million TV homes, through Direct-to-Home (DTH) platforms and cable, terrestrial, and IPTV networks globally. SES Video delivers a full suite of innovative end-to-end value-added services for both linear and digital distribution, and includes the ASTRA satellite system, which has the largest DTH television reach in Europe. SES Networks provides global managed data services, connecting people in a variety of sectors including telecommunications, maritime, aeronautical, and energy, as well as governments and institutions across the world. The SES Networks portfolio includes GovSat, a 50/50 public-private partnership between SES and the Luxembourg government, and O3b, the only non-geostationary system delivering fibre-like broadband services today. Further information is available at: www.ses.com

About Hughes Network Systems

Hughes Network Systems, LLC (HUGHES) is the global leader in broadband satellite technology and services for home and office. Its flagship high-speed satellite Internet service is HughesNet®, the world's largest satellite network with over 1.4 million residential and business customers across the Americas. For large enterprises and governments, the company's HughesON™ managed network services provide complete connectivity solutions employing an optimized mix of satellite and terrestrial technologies. The JUPITER™ System is the world's most widely deployed High-Throughput Satellite (HTS) platform, operating on more than 40 satellites by leading service providers, delivering a wide range of broadband enterprise, mobility and cellular backhaul applications. To date, Hughes has shipped more than 7 million terminals of all types to customers in over 100 countries, representing approximately 50 percent market share, and its technology is powering broadband services to aircraft around the world.

Headquartered outside Washington, D.C., in Germantown, Maryland, USA, Hughes operates sales and support offices worldwide, and is a wholly owned subsidiary of EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS), a premier global provider of satellite operations. For additional information about Hughes, please visit www.hughes.com and follow @HughesConnects on Twitter.

About EchoStar

EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS) is a premier global provider of satellite communication solutions. Headquartered in Englewood, Colo., and conducting business around the globe, EchoStar is a pioneer in secure communications technologies through its Hughes Network Systems and EchoStar Satellite Services business segments. For more information, visit echostar.com. Follow @EchoStar on Twitter.

©2019 Hughes Network Systems, LLC, an EchoStar company. Hughes and HughesNet are registered trademarks and JUPITER is a trademark of Hughes Network Systems, LLC.

