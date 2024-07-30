Hughes Launches Small Business Cybersecurity Solution

Eligible Visa small business cardholders can now save 25% off on the Hughes Managed Cybersecurity solution available through Visa SavingsEdge

GERMANTOWN, Md., July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hughes Network Systems, LLC, an EchoStar (Nasdaq: SATS) company, announced the launch of a small business package from Hughes Managed Cybersecurity, a turnkey managed solution designed to help keep employees and customers safe. Small businesses have access to a new offer that provides an affordable, enterprise-grade cybersecurity solution with automatic wireless backup connection. Hughes Managed Cybersecurity, powered by Fortinet's Next-Generation Firewall, continually protects business networks and data against the latest threats across all connected devices including PCs, laptops, smartphones, and various IoT devices, such as smart cameras and sensors.

"With 46% of all cyber breaches impacting businesses with fewer than 1,000 employees, it is important that small businesses protect themselves," said Dan Rasmussen, senior vice president, Enterprise Division, Hughes. "Small businesses understand that strong cybersecurity and reliable network connectivity is essential for maintaining customer trust and avoiding negative financial impacts in today's marketplace."

Hughes award-winning cybersecurity solution offers:

Cyber Protection to safeguard businesses with a next-generation firewall with Intrusion Detection and Prevention System.

to safeguard businesses with a next-generation firewall with Intrusion Detection and Prevention System. Content Filtering that blocks malicious or potentially liable websites, boosting security and productivity.

that blocks malicious or potentially liable websites, boosting security and productivity. Higher Network Availability which ensures businesses stay online during inevitable internet outages with an automatic 4G LTE wireless backup connection.

which ensures businesses stay online during inevitable internet outages with an automatic 4G LTE wireless backup connection. Flexible Wi-Fi Connectivity that provides both enterprise Wi-Fi for employees and guest Wi-Fi to grant access to customers and vendors.

that provides both enterprise Wi-Fi for employees and guest Wi-Fi to grant access to customers and vendors. Real-time Threat Intelligence via AI-powered security services that power the next-generation firewall to safeguard against exploits, vulnerabilities, zero-days, known, and previously unknown attacks.

Eligible Visa small business cardholders can now save 25% off on the Hughes Managed Cybersecurity solution available through Visa SavingsEdge®. Terms apply.

Hughes Managed Cybersecurity for small businesses can easily be self-installed, or it can optionally be professionally installed. The customer will immediately gain access to Hughes 24x7 industry expert support and next-calendar day maintenance to keep their service fully operational.

Visit the Hughes Managed Cybersecurity small businesses website to learn more about the offering, and the Hughes website for additional cybersecurity offerings for mid-to-large enterprises in retail, financial, hospitality, and government industries, among others.

About Hughes

Hughes Network Systems, LLC, an EchoStar (Nasdaq: SATS) company, provides broadband equipment and services; managed services featuring smart, software-defined networking; and end-to-end network operation for millions of consumers, businesses, governments, airlines, and communities worldwide. The Hughes flagship internet service, Hughesnet®, connects millions of people across the Americas, and the Hughes JUPITER™ System powers internet access for tens of millions more worldwide. Hughes supplies more than half the global satellite terminal market to leading satellite operators, mobile network operators and military customers. Hughes products and services have helped bring in-flight video and broadband to thousands of aircraft for over twenty years. A managed network services provider, Hughes supports approximately half a million enterprise sites with its HughesON™ portfolio of wired and wireless solutions. To learn more, visit www.hughes.com or follow HughesConnects on X (Twitter) and LinkedIn.

©2024 Hughes Network Systems, LLC, an EchoStar company. Hughes and Hughesnet are registered trademarks and JUPITER is a trademark of Hughes Network Systems, LLC.

SOURCE Hughes Network Systems, LLC