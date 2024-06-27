Hughes Receives 2023 Cradlepoint Acceleration Partner of the Year Award for Wireless-first Approach to Connectivity

Hughes Managed Wireless "cord cutting for business" program offers enterprises rapid deployment, flexibility, reliability and turnkey service

GERMANTOWN, Md., June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hughes, an EchoStar Company (Nasdaq: SATS) today announced Cradlepoint, the global leader in cloud-delivered LTE and 5G wireless network and security solutions, has awarded Hughes with the 2023 Cradlepoint Acceleration Partner of the Year Award. Presented at Cradlepoint's recent 2024 Global Partner Summit, the award recognizes significant achievements by Hughes, including introducing a new Hughes Managed Wireless service that provides wireless-first connectivity options and robust network infrastructures for enterprises to run their business with secure and reliable technology while delivering excellent employee and customer experiences.

2023 Cradlepoint Acceleration Partner of the Year Award

"Hughes recognition as a trusted partner with Cradlepoint exemplifies our strong relationships with best-of-class technology providers," said Colleen Caruso, Vice President of Solutions, Sales Engineering & Operations at Hughes. "We're able to leverage this relationship to provide our customers with reliable and secure wireless connectivity solutions to simplify the complex world of networking so that they can focus on running their businesses."

Cradlepoint recognizes partners in three categories: outstanding performance, commitment to customers, and significant achievements over the last year. Each recognized partner has demonstrated exceptional year-over-year growth and a continued commitment to positioning and selling Cradlepoint's entire portfolio of wireless and security solutions. With 5G at the center of Cradlepoint's solutions, companies like Hughes create agile solutions and help drive their customers digital transformations.

Hughes is a leading provider of networking technologies and services, offering innovative global solutions that enable a connected future for individuals, businesses, and devices worldwide. Hughes is recognized by industry analysts as a leader and an innovator. With more than 50 years of experience, Hughes is a proven, reliable, and trusted managed services provider (MSP) for enterprises who are looking to use technology to transform their business.

"The expansion of Cradlepoint's portfolio to include private networks and our new NetCloud SASE, along with a simplified model for managed services, has enabled our partners to create a wireless-first network practice while adding on value-add services such as security and remote management," said Eric Purcell, senior vice president of global partner sales at Cradlepoint. "We are appreciative of Hughes creating unique practices that are accelerating LTE and 5G Wireless WAN and LAN adoption. Hughes has worked hard to receive this recognition."

As enterprises strive to be more competitive in an evolving global economy, they are turning to new and innovative technologies that can help transform their businesses. However, innovation cannot be limited by location or complexity. Public and private cellular networking coupled with modern security and traffic optimization unlock new opportunities for innovative enterprises to grow their business anywhere with confidence—and together, Cradlepoint and Hughes are delivering flexibility and reliability to these dynamic businesses

About Hughes

Hughes Network Systems, LLC, an EchoStar (Nasdaq: SATS) company, provides broadband equipment and services; managed services featuring smart, software-defined networking; and end-to-end network operation for millions of consumers, businesses, governments, airlines, and communities worldwide. The Hughes flagship internet service, Hughesnet®, connects millions of people across the Americas, and the Hughes JUPITER™ System powers internet access for tens of millions more worldwide. Hughes supplies more than half the global satellite terminal market to leading satellite operators, mobile network operators and military customers. Hughes products and services have helped bring in-flight video and broadband to thousands of aircraft for over twenty years. A managed network services provider, Hughes supports approximately half a million enterprise sites with its HughesON™ portfolio of wired and wireless solutions. To learn more, visit https://www.hughes.com/ or follow HughesConnects on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Cradlepoint

Cradlepoint enables the freedom to connect people, places, and things that drive more experiences, more ways to work, and better business results — anywhere. The company is a pioneer in Wireless WAN, offering advanced 4G and 5G routers and adapters — controlled through Cradlepoint NetCloud™. Enterprise businesses and public sector agencies rely on Cradlepoint and its Cellular Intelligence to build a reliable, secure network wherever they need it, connecting fixed and temporary sites, vehicles, IoT devices, and remote employees. Headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Cradlepoint is a wholly owned subsidiary of Ericsson and part of their Business Area Enterprise Wireless Solutions. It has international offices in Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, India, and Latin America. www.cradlepoint.com

