Hughes Receives Innovation Award for Public Sector IT Network Achievements

GERMANTOWN, Md., Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hughes Network Systems, LLC (HUGHES), the global leader in broadband satellite networks and services, today announced it has been named an Industry Innovator by the Government Innovation Awards, which celebrate the transformative government projects, individual change agents and industry partners that are reimagining public-sector IT. Hughes was selected as a winner for its work at the forefront of government network modernization.

"This recognition underscores the efforts of the entire team at Hughes to connect federal, state and local government agencies and workers – even those in areas unserved by terrestrial broadband – to the technologies and services they need to serve their constituents," said Tony Bardo, assistant vice president, Government Solutions, Hughes. "We are proud to serve our government customers and eco-system partners with innovative solutions that help solve some of their most pressing IT challenges."

Hughes delivers a robust portfolio of services to government customers, including:

Managed network services for thousands of distributed federal agency sites, directly and in partnership with prime contractors;

for thousands of distributed federal agency sites, directly and in partnership with prime contractors; Digital signage solutions at more than 200 Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) hospitals and outpatient clinics across 11 states;

at more than 200 Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) hospitals and outpatient clinics across 11 states; High-speed satellite Internet service to state and local government offices and facilities, as the only satellite Internet provider on the National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint contract;

to state and local government offices and facilities, as the on the National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint contract; Managed satellite and wireless services and SD-WAN gateways at National Weather Service (NWS) locations across the U.S., together with ERT, Inc., one of NOAA's largest science and technology contractors;

at National Weather Service (NWS) locations across the U.S., together with ERT, Inc., one of NOAA's largest science and technology contractors; Managed global satellite broadband service that powers the Government Education and Training Network (GETN) distance learning program, for agencies including Federal Aviation Administration, United States Air Force, and Department of Justice; and

that powers the Government Education and Training Network (GETN) distance learning program, for agencies including Federal Aviation Administration, United States Air Force, and Department of Justice; and Emergency communications for federal and local disaster preparation and response.

For more information about the Hughes portfolio of solutions for government customers, visit government.Hughes.com.

About Hughes Network Systems

Hughes Network Systems, LLC (HUGHES) is the global leader in broadband satellite technology and services for home and office. Its flagship high-speed satellite Internet service is HughesNet®, the world's largest satellite network with over 1.5 million residential and business customers across the Americas. For large enterprises and governments, the company's HughesON™ managed network services provide complete connectivity solutions employing an optimized mix of satellite and terrestrial technologies. The JUPITER™ System is the world's most widely deployed High-Throughput Satellite (HTS) platform, operating on more than 40 satellites by leading service providers, delivering a wide range of broadband enterprise, mobility and cellular backhaul applications. To date, Hughes has shipped more than 7 million terminals of all types to customers in over 100 countries, representing approximately 50 percent market share, and its technology is powering broadband services to aircraft around the world.

Headquartered outside Washington, D.C., in Germantown, Maryland, USA, Hughes operates sales and support offices worldwide, and is a wholly owned subsidiary of EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS), a premier global provider of satellite operations. For additional information about Hughes, please visit www.hughes.com and follow @HughesConnects on Twitter.

About EchoStar

EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS) is a premier global provider of satellite communication solutions. Headquartered in Englewood, Colo., and conducting business around the globe, EchoStar is a pioneer in secure communications technologies through its Hughes Network Systems and EchoStar Satellite Services business segments. For more information, visit echostar.com. Follow @EchoStar on Twitter.

©2020 Hughes Network Systems, LLC, an EchoStar company. Hughes and HughesNet are registered trademarks and JUPITER is a trademark of Hughes Network Systems, LLC.

SOURCE Hughes Network Systems, LLC