Hughes Recognized as a Leader in Managed SD-WAN Services by Frost & Sullivan for Third Consecutive Year

GERMANTOWN, Md., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Research and consulting firm Frost & Sullivan has recognized Hughes Network Systems, LLC (HUGHES) as a Leader in its Frost Radar™: North American Managed SD-WAN Services Market report. The Frost Radar report highlights the company's robust access portfolio; ability to deliver a variety of transport and vendor choices; and partnerships with leading providers like Fortinet and VMWare – all of which strengthen its HughesON™ Managed SD-WAN (software-defined wide area networking) solution.

"The Hughes portfolio continues to trend in a positive direction, especially due to its growth in automation and co-management," said Roopa Honnachari, Vice President of Research & Program Leader - Global Network Services & Edge, ICT, Frost & Sullivan. "Leveraging AI and AIOps, HughesON Managed Services come with a self-healing feature that automatically remediates WAN edge and LAN devices, including firewalls, SD-WAN platforms, switches and APs from multiple vendors."

Hughes implemented and manages thousands of SD-WAN deployments for more than 100 customers across North America and internationally, with an average network size of more than 350 sites per customer. One of the largest managed SD-WAN providers in the market, Hughes serves retail, healthcare, banking, petroleum, restaurant and government customers with its portfolio of HughesON Managed Services.

"This recognition from Frost & Sullivan reflects our ongoing commitment to meeting our customers' needs with networking innovation and service delivery excellence," said Dan Rasmussen, senior vice president, enterprise division at Hughes. "For instance, we recently implemented common orchestration across vendor platforms, expanded co-management options, and launched a multi-carrier 5G solution for enterprise and government – all of which enhance the value our managed SD-WAN offering."

For more information about HughesON Managed Network Services, visit. https://business.hughes.com/.

