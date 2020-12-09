Hughes Selected by Georgia Technology Authority for Broadband Services to State and Local Government

GERMANTOWN, Md., Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hughes Network Systems, LLC (HUGHES), the global leader in broadband satellite networks and a leading provider of managed network services under its HughesON™ brand, has been chosen as an approved provider by the Georgia Technology Authority (GTA) under its GTA Direct program. This award makes it easy for eligible agencies to procure essential broadband connectivity from Hughes – including cable, fiber, satellite and LTE services – as well as network management services, all from a single provider.

"Adding Hughes as an access and managed service provider enables GTA to bring expanded services to even more customers," said Calvin Rhodes, State of Georgia Chief Information Officer and GTA Executive Director. "Across Georgia's 159 counties, broadband service can be challenging, particularly in some areas of the state. Hughes has a track-record of managing this kind of distributed network for governments and enterprises, making them a valuable addition to the circle of approved private-sector partners under GTA Direct."

"As government agencies increasingly rely on cloud technology and offer more online services to their constituents, a dependable network partner is critical to ensuring reliable connectivity and a seamless user experience," said Tony Bardo, assistant vice president, Government Solutions, Hughes. "Through GTA Direct, government offices throughout the state can now enjoy the high level of connectivity and network management that we deliver to commercial customers across Georgia, including best of breed broadband access at every site, with secure, 24/7 network monitoring."

Repeatedly recognized as a market-leading managed services provider, Hughes offers Georgia's agencies a single point of contact for selecting, implementing and monitoring broadband solutions—including essential connectivity from nearly a dozen carriers across the state, as well as comprehensive Software-Defined Wide Area Networks (SD-WAN). Already in use across thousands of state and federal government sites, Hughes solutions help agencies meet the surge in telework and increasing constituent demand for readily available online services and information.

For more information about Hughes government services in Georgia, visit https://government.hughes.com/how-to-buy/state-local-contracts/georgia

About Georgia Technology Authority

The Georgia Technology Authority (GTA) is a state agency that manages the delivery of IT infrastructure services to Georgia's executive branch agencies, as well as managed network services to 1,200 state and local government entities. GTA also offers public entities access to standardized contracts with a pool of industry-leading IT providers. The GTA Direct program provides a quick path to managed IT services from pre-qualified providers and makes those services available to Georgia agencies, local governments, colleges and universities and boards of education statewide.

About Hughes Network Systems

Hughes Network Systems, LLC (HUGHES) is the global leader in broadband satellite technology and services for home and office. Its flagship high-speed satellite Internet service is HughesNet®, the world's largest satellite network with over 1.5 million residential and business customers across the Americas. For large enterprises and governments, the company's HughesON™ managed network services provide complete connectivity solutions employing an optimized mix of satellite and terrestrial technologies. The JUPITER™ System is the world's most widely deployed High-Throughput Satellite (HTS) platform, operating on more than 40 satellites by leading service providers, delivering a wide range of broadband enterprise, mobility and cellular backhaul applications. To date, Hughes has shipped more than 7 million terminals of all types to customers in over 100 countries, representing approximately 50 percent market share, and its technology is powering broadband services to aircraft around the world.

Headquartered outside Washington, D.C., in Germantown, Maryland, USA, Hughes operates sales and support offices worldwide, and is a wholly owned subsidiary of EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS), a premier global provider of satellite operations. For additional information about Hughes, please visit www.hughes.com and follow @HughesConnects on Twitter.

About EchoStar

EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS) is a premier global provider of satellite communication solutions. Headquartered in Englewood, Colo., and conducting business around the globe, EchoStar is a pioneer in secure communications technologies through its Hughes Network Systems and EchoStar Satellite Services business segments. For more information, visit echostar.com. Follow @EchoStar on Twitter.

©2020 Hughes Network Systems, LLC, an EchoStar company. Hughes and HughesNet are registered trademarks and JUPITER is a trademark of Hughes Network Systems, LLC.

