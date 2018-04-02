Hughes Selected to Support Commonwealth Network (COPANET) Contract, Offering Managed Network Services to Agencies across Pennsylvania

GERMANTOWN, Md., April 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Hughes Network Systems, LLC (HUGHES), the global leader in broadband satellite networks and services, today announced it has been named as one of multiple awardees to support the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania's contract for telecommunications networks - COPANET. Hughes will compete to provide its HughesON™ Managed Network Services and Software Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) technology.

Hughes is uniquely positioned to provide turnkey managed networks for agencies with locations spread across the Commonwealth, including last mile site connectivity. Its comprehensive HughesON suite of managed services offers state agencies a new and cost-effective way to upgrade networks at any location using the optimal mix of available wireline, wireless and satellite broadband technologies—underpinned with Hughes ActiveTechnologies™ and including the Hughes Managed SD-WAN offering. Agencies can leverage one trusted partner to fully manage their networks with high quality of service regardless of the transport technologies employed at any site (cable, fiber, DSL, 4G, satellite).

"Hughes is proud to be an approved vendor under the COPANET contract vehicle," said Tony Bardo, assistant vice president of government solutions at Hughes. "By choosing Hughes as a trusted partner, agencies can be confident in delivering the highest quality services across Pennsylvania powered by networks with the bandwidth and security they need to accomplish their daily missions—focusing on their constituents instead of their networks."

This is the first time Hughes has been an awardee on a state government contract vehicle in Pennsylvania. Having supported the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA) for many years, Hughes can now leverage that experience to provide emergency network backup solutions to key agency sites that require highly resilient connectivity. An industry day in February allowed agencies to start familiarizing themselves with the ways in which Hughes can help reduce costs, increase network resilience and application performance, and connect government locations in the most remote areas of Pennsylvania.

For more information on Hughes solutions, visit http://government.hughes.com/

