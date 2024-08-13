Hughes Surpasses 5,000 ESA Terminals for OneWeb

A leading supplier of enterprise class OneWeb LEO terminals

GERMANTOWN, Md., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hughes Network Systems, LLC, an EchoStar (Nasdaq: SATS) company, announced the shipment of over 5,000 HL1120W electronically steerable antenna (ESA) Low-Earth Orbit (LEO) terminals. This milestone solidifies Hughes as a leading supplier of enterprise-class OneWeb LEO terminals.

The HL1120W terminal boasts a low-profile, full-duplex, self-aligning design with a built-in modem. Tailored for the Eutelsat OneWeb LEO constellation, it utilizes a phased array antenna with no moving parts, supporting Eutelsat OneWeb's impressive speeds of up to 195 Mbps down and 32 Mbps up. Its seamless transition from one satellite beam to the next every 11 seconds ensures uninterrupted connectivity. The terminals are manufactured at a new Hughes facility in Germantown, Maryland.

"We are seeing a digital transformation of both business and government services. This is creating a future where high-speed, low-latency connectivity needs to be ubiquitous," said Paul Gaske, COO of Hughes. "The EchoStar family of companies is meeting this demand by developing enterprise-class technologies that are mult-orbit, mult-transport, and globally available."

Hughes also develops and manufactures the gateway electronics and core modules used in every terminal on the Eutelsat OneWeb LEO system. These gateways are capable of facilitating more than 10,000 beam-to-beam and satellite-to-satellite handoffs per second.

"We are pleased to work with Hughes as an engineering and distribution partner for the Eutelsat OneWeb service," said Massimilano Ladovaz, COO, Eutelsat Group. "Our LEO constellation offers customers a high-speed, low latency global connectivity experience and together with Hughes, we are able to support digital transformations in business and government."

Hughes offers a fully managed LEO service that includes design, installation, maintenance, and capacity. This enterprise-grade, reliable, low-latency broadband service offers connectivity in remote locations. Coupled with Hughes Managed SD-WAN capabilities, business and government users can get connected when and where they need to do work.

