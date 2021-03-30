HughesNet Named Best Satellite Internet Service Provider of 2021 by U.S. News & World Report

GERMANTOWN, Md., March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HughesNet®, the leading satellite internet service, has been recognized by U.S. News & World Report 360 Reviews as the Best Satellite Internet Provider of 2021. U.S. News cites superior data performance and availability as competitive differentiators for HughesNet, the flagship high-speed satellite Internet service from Hughes Network Systems, LLC (HUGHES), an innovator in satellite communications for 50 years.

U.S. News' online guide features in-depth information on choosing an Internet service provider and covers a range of topics including connection type, download/upload speeds and data plans.

"The best rural internet option available today, HughesNet delivers essential broadband to communities, businesses and families across the U.S.," said Peter Gulla, senior vice president, Hughes. "The recognition from U.S. News is a welcome validation of our dedication to connecting the unconnected and our continuous enhancement of the HughesNet customer experience."

Today, HughesNet connects more than 1,500,000 families and businesses across the Americas at broadband speeds in areas that cable and wire-line providers have largely bypassed. The company continues to innovate to better serve customers; for example, optimizing the HughesNet network and developing a new satellite, JUPITER™ 3, that will deliver additional high-throughput capacity to meet customer needs.

HughesNet was named a top Internet service provider due to its capabilities in mitigating packet (data) loss in comparison to other satellite ISPs. According to the U.S. News review, its 20 GB plan offers customers the best data-for-price ratio. HughesNet was also recognized as a preferred service provider in rural areas due to its presence where other providers do not operate.

U.S. News evaluated Internet service providers based on type of plan, monthly cost and fees along with latency and consistency of connection type. U.S. News' 360 Reviews team applied an unbiased methodology that includes professional ratings and reviews, consumer ratings and reviews and research comparing various features of internet service providers.

About U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empower people to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives. A digital news and information company focused on Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars and News, USNews.com provides consumer advice, rankings and analysis to serve people making complex decisions throughout all stages of life. The 360 Reviews team brings the U.S. News approach to consumer guidance into a broad set of consumer product and service categories. More than 40 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

About Hughes Network Systems

Hughes Network Systems, LLC (HUGHES), an innovator in satellite and multi-transport technologies and networks for 50 years, provides broadband equipment and services; managed services featuring smart, software-defined networking; and end-to-end network operation for millions of consumers, businesses, governments and communities worldwide. The Hughes flagship Internet service, HughesNet®, connects more than 1.5 million subscribers across the Americas, and the Hughes JUPITER™ System powers Internet access for tens of millions more worldwide. Hughes supplies more than half the global satellite terminal market to leading satellite operators, in-flight service providers, mobile network operators and military customers. A managed network services provider, Hughes supports nearly 500,000 enterprise sites with its HughesON™ portfolio of wired and wireless solutions. Headquartered in Germantown, Maryland, USA, Hughes is owned by EchoStar. To learn more, visit www.hughes.com or follow HughesConnects on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About EchoStar

EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS) is a premier global provider of satellite communication solutions. Headquartered in Englewood, Colo., and conducting business around the globe, EchoStar is a pioneer in communications technologies through its Hughes Network Systems and EchoStar Satellite Services business segments. For more information, visit echostar.com. Follow @EchoStar on Twitter.

©2021 Hughes Network Systems, LLC, an EchoStar company. Hughes and HughesNet are registered trademarks and JUPITER is a trademark of Hughes Network Systems, LLC.

