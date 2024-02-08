Hugs, Kisses and Valentine's Wishes for Protected Tech

-OtterBox Cases Perfect for Your Beloved Phone-

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OtterBox makes it easy to say "I love you" this Valentine's Day with cases that protect the most important lines of communication. Two limited edition Valentine's Day cases featuring cute heart designs are available now. Don't forget to check out the variety of pink case options that are perfect for the season of love and beyond, also available on otterbox.com.

Two all new OtterBox limited edition Valentine’s Day cases featuring cute heart designs are available now.

Symmetry Series cases are the perfect complement to the love of your technological life. The new, limited edition Symmetry Series cases featuring classic Valentine's Day patterns are the perfect case for the season of love. The two patterns have heart inspired designs – one with simple but sweet little hearts across the case and the other with candy hearts with sassy sayings. Symmetry Series cases are not only cute but also protective – boasting a 3X MIL-STD drop protection rating and reinforced corners for shock absorption. These limited-edition Symmetry Series cases are available on some of the latest iPhone devices from iPhone 15 to iPhone 12. Get yours before they sell out!

Wanting a case with a bit less bling for your Valentine? Check out the full line-up of pink cases OtterBox has to offer.! From the rugged favorite Defender Series to on-the-go Commuter Series, sleek Symmetry Series or artsy Figura Series, there's a case for everyone on your Valentine list this year. Plus, add total protection to your boo's device with OtterBox screen protectors and keep them charged up with power products made to fast charge their device.

OtterBox limited edition Symmetry Series cases for Valentine's Day are available now on otterbox.com.

About OtterBox:

From humble beginnings in a Fort Collins, Colo. garage, OtterBox now leverages more than 25 years of engineering and design expertise to develop protective products for all things mobile. It's no surprise that OtterBox is the #1 most trusted smartphone case brand in the U.S. From ultra-rugged to sleek and stylish, OtterBox has you covered.

Protect it. Style it. OtterBox it.

At the center of every OtterBox innovation is a deeper goal to affect positive, lasting change. In partnership with the OtterCares Foundation, OtterBox gives back by inspiring kids to change the world through entrepreneurship and philanthropy. To learn more about this mission, visit otterbox.com/givingback.

For more information, visit otterbox.com .

1Symmetry Series, Defender Series, Commuter Series are NOT protective against water. Will provide added protection against drops and shock.

SOURCE OtterBox