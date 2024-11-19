Hulk Hogan's Real American Beer Grabs Texas by the Horns

The Lone Star State Welcomes America's Most Crushable Light Beer

SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Real American Beer , co-founded by WWE legend Hulk Hogan, is now officially available across Texas, making it the 20th state to welcome this iconic American beer just five months post-launch. As one of the fastest-growing light beers in the nation, Real American Beer is already climbing into the top 10 best-selling 12-packs in its category in the U.S.

Real American Beer is the ultimate light beer experience—crisp, clean, and undeniably crushable. With just 110 calories and 4g of carbs, it keeps you coming back for more. Made with four simple ingredients—malt, hops, yeast and water—RAB delivers an exceptional balance of taste, quality, and refreshment. Its golden hue and perfectly balanced hop finish make it a light beer that's easy to enjoy and impossible to forget.

"Texas is all about heart, pride, and community," said Hulk Hogan. "Real American Beer was made for places like this—where good people come together to share good times. We couldn't be more excited to bring this legendary light beer to the Lone Star State!"

Real American Beer is available at top Texas retailers, including Albertsons, Allsup's, Army & Air Force Exchange Service, Brookshires, Delek, HEB, Kent Kwik, Lowe's, Pinkie's, QuikTrip, Sunbelt, Spec's Wine, Spirits & Finer Foods, Total Wine & More, Toot-N-Totum, TXB Stores, United Grocery, Yesway and more, with plans to expand further in the coming weeks and months.

"We're thrilled to welcome Real American Beer to our Texas stores, as this marks a significant launch with a great partner for Yesway and Allsup's," said Leanna Klingensmith, Category Manager of Alcoholic Beverages at Yesway and Allsup's stores. "With Hulk Hogan's involvement and the brand's commitment to local communities, we're confident that this will resonate with our customers and bring something new and exciting to the market and the beer industry."



"We're excited to introduce Real American Beer to our lineup, a light beer that combines bold flavor with broad appeal," said Kyle Yell, Beer, Wine, and Spirits Business Manager at United Family Stores. "We see it as a great addition that will drive sales and meet the high expectations of our customers."



To celebrate the launch, Hulk Hogan will make a special appearance in Texas from December 11-12, adding excitement for fans and retailers alike.

For more information on Real American Beer, including a full list of Texas locations and future events, visit therealamerican.com and follow @therealamericanbeer on social media.

About Real American Beer:

Co-founded by the legendary Hulk Hogan, Real American Beer is on a mission to bring people together, one beer at a time. With only 110 calories and 4g of carbs, it offers a crisp, clean, and undeniably crushable experience. Quickly rising as America's new favorite light beer, Real American Beer is easy to drink but hard to forget. Join the movement at therealamerican.com and follow us @therealamericanbeer.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Real American Beer