Hulk Hogan's Real American Beer Runs Wild in Oklahoma

The Sooner State Gets a Taste of America's Most Legendary Light Beer

OKLAHOMA CITY, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Real American Beer , co-founded by WWE legend Hulk Hogan, is now officially available across Oklahoma, adding a new chapter to the brand's rapid expansion across the U.S. In just six months, Real American Beer has become one of the fastest-growing light beers in the country, already securing a spot among the top 10 best-selling 12-packs in its category.

Proudly owned and brewed in the USA, Real American Beer is everything an American light beer should be—crisp, clean, and undeniably crushable. At just 110 calories and 4g of carbs, it's light enough to enjoy any time, but bold enough to live up to its name. Made with four simple ingredients—malt, hops, yeast, and water—it delivers quality and refreshment in every sip. Its golden hue and perfectly balanced hop finish make it a beer for Americans who value taste as much as tradition.

"Oklahoma has a special place in my heart," said Hulk Hogan. "Real American Beer is all about celebrating American pride and the community spirit that makes this country great. There's no better place to bring this crushable light beer than the Sooner State, where grit, family, and hard work run deep."

Real American Beer is available in major Oklahoma retailers, including Harps, Homeland, Maverik (Kum & Go), QuikTrip, Reasors, and more, with plans for further expansion in the coming weeks.

"We're excited to bring in and partner with Hulk Hogan and his Real American Beer in Oklahoma," said Tommy Yardy, Food and Beverage Director at River Spirit Casino. "We believe this is going to be a great product for our consumers and can't wait to start selling it."

To celebrate the launch, Hulk Hogan will be making a special visit to Oklahoma on Dec. 4-5 where he'll meet fans and support local retailers.

An extensive and growing lineup of Real American Beer merchandise and apparel is also now available for purchase globally from its online store. For more information on Real American Beer, including the full list of launch events and where to buy, visit therealamerican.com and follow @therealamericanbeer on social media.

About Real American Beer:

Co-founded by the legendary Hulk Hogan, Real American Beer is on a mission to bring people together, one beer at a time. Quickly rising as America's new favorite light beer, Real American Beer is easy to drink but hard to forget.

